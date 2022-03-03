How To Reach The IRS With Questions About Your Taxes

If you’re wondering where your refund is, or need help with your return, you can call the IRS but be warned: it can be very difficult to reach a real person.

You can call the IRS at 1-800-829-1040 for general questions or refund status information. However, if you’re not able to resolve a tax issue, it may be helpful to contact the Taxpayer’s Advocate Service (TAS) at 1-877-777-4778.

The agency’s ability to serve consumers last year, according to National Taxpayer Advocate Erin M. Collins, “was horrendous.” Last year, customer service representatives only answered 11% of the 282 million calls consumers made to the IRS. If you got through, you waited on hold for an average of 23 minutes, according to a report from the Taxpayer Advocate Service (TAS), an independent office within the IRS.

However, people want to go directly to a real person to get answers to their financial matters instead of checking online, says Alton Bell II, founder at Bell Tax Accountants & Advisors.

Bell adds, “It’s up to taxpayers to be patient” as they try to get answers to their questions.

Before you pick up your phone, the IRS has advised taxpayers that processing refunds takes about three weeks for returns filed online, and up to eight months for paper returns—including those in backlogs from previous tax years.

How to Get Through to the IRS

What’s a taxpayer to do if you have questions and the information in your online account doesn’t solve the mystery? What if the IRS sends you a billing notice for something you already paid?

Your first step should be to check your online account at IRS.gov. This free account is free to set up, and allows you to view information about your balances, prior tax records, payments and economic impact payments (better known as stimulus checks).

If your online account doesn’t have the information you need, Bell offers a few tips for maintaining your cool as you navigate IRS systems during this incredibly trying time.

1. Use The Where’s My Refund Tool—but Understand its Limitations

The IRS encourages taxpayers to use the Where’s My Refund tool to check the status of their tax return instead of calling the agency. The tool displays your refund status for the most recent tax year the IRS has on file with one of three status notes: refund received, refund approved, or refund sent. You’ll need to enter your Social Security number, filing status and the expected refund amount to access this information.

But the Taxpayer Advocate Service notes limitations to the tool: It doesn’t explain why your refund is delayed, where the return is in the filing process, or steps you need to take to address the delay.

“It just reflects that the return has been received, that the refund was approved, or that the refund was sent,” the office’s 2021 report to Congress, written by Collins, explained. “For millions of taxpayers, that meant many months without any status updates, and some are still waiting for their refunds.”

Customer service representatives often lack additional information that can put a taxpayer at ease, the report said. “Particularly for taxpayers who need their refunds to pay for current living expenses, the absence of information can cause deep concern and sometimes panic, leading to more telephone calls that are just as unproductive.”

2. Keep Calling and Stay Prepared

The process of calling the IRS can be daunting. You may work your way through automated systems only to be stuck on hold for hours, taking time out of your day.

But Bell says you may need to call often to reach a representative. He recommends calling early in the morning or just before the IRS phone lines (which are open Monday to Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.) close for your time zone. You may be able to avoid crowds on the phone lines by calling first thing in the morning or as the day winds down.

But whenever you call, Bell says to be prepared so you can get the help you need when you do reach an IRS agent.

“Citizens may think that once they reach the IRS, they’ve got a live person, that the agent knows about their particular case.” But Bell warns they don’t have that info in front of them instantly, so it’s important to have all your information ready to answer the agent’s questions. Have a copy of your most recent return, your previous year’s return, and any notices from the IRS handy.

In many cases, you’ll need to reference information on your previous year’s taxes to verify your identity during your conversation, such as your adjusted gross income. If your most recent tax return is still processing, and you don’t have your old return nearby, you’ll have wasted your time on hold because the agent won’t be able to help you, Bell warns.

3. Lean on Your Tax Professional

If you worked with an enrolled agent or accountant to file your taxes, contact them to get further insight into your issue with the IRS. They may not be able to speed up delays in the IRS system, but they can help you decipher notices from the agency and call on your behalf if further information is needed.

If you haven’t worked with a tax professional before and want extra help figuring out your situation, you might consider contacting one in your area. Expect to pay a fee for their services if you’re a new client, as the accountant or tax preparer will need time to get familiar with your situation before calling (and waiting on hold) on your behalf.

4. Contact Your Local IRS Office

Local IRS taxpayer assistance centers can help you with account problems, allow you to make payments or adjustments, and look into issues with your stimulus payments.

Search for your nearest IRS office and use the phone number specified to make an appointment.

If you live very close to an office, Bell says you can also walk in to request an appointment for the future. If you take this route, he recommends taking your documents with you, just in case there’s an immediate opening.

IRS taxpayer assistance centers are open Monday through Friday, and some are closed for a brief period during the workday for lunch.

5. Contact the Taxpayer Advocate Service

If you’ve exhausted the first three methods, it may be time to exercise your last resort: The Taxpayer Advocate Service (TAS). It’s an independent office within the IRS that works to protect taxpayers, and it’s free to use. Since 2011, the TAS has handled more than 2 million taxpayer cases.

Every state has at least one TAS office. If you haven’t been able to reach anyone at the IRS or haven’t received a response in the time frame you were promised, the TAS may be able to help you; if your problem is causing a financial struggle while you wait for a resolution, you may also qualify for help.

What Not to Do to Try to Get Answers From the IRS

Being persistent when you call the IRS and even trying some of the tips for navigating the automated system may help you get what you need in due time. Just remember that you’re not the only taxpayer in this frustrating situation—you’re one of millions trying to get answers.

With three stimulus rounds and the enhanced child tax credit on top of routine taxes, “that’s a lot to put on any system, from an infrastructure and manpower standpoint,” Bell says.

What not to do? Don’t put the IRS on blast on social media (they’re not listening, Bell says), and don’t ask your friends’ friend who works for the IRS to look into your case for you.

“They can’t help you. You don’t want to get them in trouble,” Bell says.

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.