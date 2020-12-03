How to Qualify for Life Insurance With A Disability

About 40.6 million Americans have a disability, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. For those Americans who have a disability, qualifying for life insurance often poses a challenge. Because insurers view applicants with disabilities as a greater risk, it can be harder to find suitable coverage options.

But there are coverage options within reach. So if you have a disability, here’s how to qualify for life insurance—and some alternative options if you find you can’t qualify.

Can You Qualify for Life Insurance with a Disability?

Even if you have a disability, you can still qualify for life insurance as long as your disability doesn’t impact your life expectancy. And the nature of your disability will affect the available policy choices.

“If you are disabled due to a physical impairment like blindness or deafness, you may be able to qualify for a traditional term policy, especially if your significant other has life insurance. In this situation, most life insurance providers will allow you to purchase a policy that offers at least half of the coverage your spouse has for you,” says Cliff Pendell, vice president of marketing and operations at JRC Insurance Group.

If your disability affects your life expectancy, it can impact a life insurance policy in these ways:

Higher premiums

Limiting life insurance options

Denial of coverage

If your disability is severe enough, or if you have other compounding health problems such as cardiac issues, most traditional life insurance providers will likely deny your application.

Medical Conditions That May Prevent You From Getting Life Insurance

A back injury that doesn’t affect your life expectancy won’t likely affect your life insurance rates. But conditions such as PTSD, anxiety, or depression could, says Mike Raines, owner of Raines Insurance Group.

Since underwriting processes vary among life insurance companies, it’s challenging to pinpoint disabilities that will automatically result in an application denial. However, these conditions could affect your rates or your ability to get coverage at all:

Anxiety

Depression

Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)

Cerebral palsy

Advanced stages of multiple sclerosis

But generally, if you’re in good health aside from your disability, insurance companies might be willing to approve a life insurance policy—unless you’re on high doses of pain medications or narcotics that you may be addicted to.

While underwriting guidelines vary among companies, the life insurance underwriting process revolves around predicting your life expectancy (called mortality by insurers). You’ll be grouped into a life insurance underwriting class depending on your health and other factors that can affect your lifespan. The underwriting class will help determine your rate.

How to Qualify for Life Insurance With A Disability

You can do a few things to increase your chances of receiving a more affordable rate and qualifying for the coverage you need.

Work with an Experienced Professional

The best strategy is to work with an experienced life insurance agent who will know which companies are most likely to offer coverage for those with your condition. They should be able to anonymously shop your application around to see who’s willing to offer coverage.

Life insurance buyers with disabilities should not try to go it on their own by getting quotes online and submitting applications that might be denied. Denials go on your record and can make it even more difficult to buy life insurance.

Apply for an Appropriate Amount of Life Insurance

Suppose someone had a back injury and they are now disabled. Let’s say they were only making $20,000 a year before their injury and are now on disability. In that case, the insurance company may limit the coverage to a small amount.

On the other hand, suppose someone runs a family business and has a net worth of $2.5 million. In this case, you would have a much better chance of getting a high amount of life insurance to cover financial obligations and business succession.

“If you can show good financial justification for coverage, you may have a greater chance of approval,” says Raines.

Work on Your Health

It’s important to focus on your health if you’re applying for life insurance. Since insurance companies favor those in good health despite a disability, it’s wise to get as healthy as possible.

Here are a few ways you can get healthier:

Follow your medical treatment. Insurers favor applicants who have medical conditions under control. So if you’re not following medical recommendations, it’s wise to start.

Insurers favor applicants who have medical conditions under control. So if you’re not following medical recommendations, it’s wise to start. Exercise and eat well. Exercise helps regulate your health and overall well-being. But, if it is difficult to excess due to a disability, focus on eating healthy.

Exercise helps regulate your health and overall well-being. But, if it is difficult to excess due to a disability, focus on eating healthy. Regulate your blood pressure. If you have high blood pressure, make sure you are taking the proper measures to keep it regulated.

If you have high blood pressure, make sure you are taking the proper measures to keep it regulated. Quit smoking. Smoking is a significant risk factor in premature death. While it can be hard to quit this nicotine, quitting may help improve other risk factors you may have as a result.

Life Insurance Options If You’re Denied Coverage

If you can’t qualify for traditional life insurance coverage, there are other options available. Depending on your needs and unique situation, here are several options worth considering.

Guaranteed Issue Life Insurance

With or guaranteed acceptance or guaranteed issue life insurance, you can’t be turned down and there are no medical questions or life insurance medical exam. The trade-off is that coverage limits are minimal and often range from $5,000 to $25,000 of coverage.

These policies also have graded death benefits. Your beneficiaries won’t receive the full death benefit if you pass away within two or three years of buying the policy, unless you died from an accident. It’s a way the insurance companies protect themselves from applicants who are severely ill and know they don’t have long to live.

Service-Disabled Veterans Life Insurance (S-DVI)

Some disabled veterans may qualify for life insurance through the US Department of Veteran Affairs. Service-Disabled Veterans life insurance provides low-cost coverage to eligible service members that have a service-related disability. Service members must apply at least two years from the date that they were granted service-connect disability, be in good health, and don’t receive a dishonorable discharge.

With S-DVI, service members can receive up to $10,000 of coverage. If a service member becomes totally disable and is unable to work, you can receive supplemental coverage up to $30,000.

Group or Supplemental Life Insurance

Many employers have a group life insurance plan that provides affordable life insurance to workers. You typically don’t have to go through any underwriting process in order to receive the base coverage, such as coverage equal to one year of your salary.

Some group life policies may also have add-ons such as a waiver of premium, which allows coverage to continue but eliminates premium payments for employees who have become totally disabled. Typically, to qualify, you must be disabled for at least 180 days and under 60 years old.

Funeral and Burial Insurance

Funeral and burial insurance policies are designed to help beneficiaries pay for final expenses such as funeral costs. These policies typically do not require a medical exam, and the application may have minimal health questions or none at all.

Joint Survivorship Life Insurance

Also known as second to die insurance, joint survivorship life insurance insures two lives under one policy. Instead of paying out the death benefit when one person dies, this policy only pays out the death benefit when both policyholders die, such as two spouses.

These policies are often used to pay estate taxes, fund a trust for a child with special needs, or leave a legacy behind to other heirs.

