How To Pull Back Your Spending Before A Recession

Many Americans feel pinched by high inflation and rising interest rates. And with talk of a recession being on the horizon, you might be thinking of ways to shore up your finances—especially if your spending got a little out of control over the past few stressful years.

Here’s how to cut back on spending before a recession forces you to eliminate expenses.

Identify Your Spending and Review Your Values

Whether you have a specific savings goal (for example: saving $400 every month) or you just want to see how much you can save, knowing where your money is going right now is an essential first step.

Your bank statement is a valuable and accurate spending blueprint; you might even be surprised by what you’re spending money on. Autopay subscriptions, for instance, can be invisible money parasites because it’s easy to forget about them.

But for most people, the largest portion of their income (34%) goes to housing, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). Transportation (16%) is a distant second, followed by food, insurance, and pensions (both tied for 12%). An assortment of other expenditures makes up the remaining 26% of the average budget.

Cutting back will look different for everyone. While one person may be able to live with a roommate to share expenses, someone else may value their privacy more than the savings and would rather choose another cost-reduction area. Unless you’re in emergency mode, the easiest way to start your savings journey may be by eliminating things you won’t miss.

Robert R. Johnson, professor of finance at Heider College of Business at Creighton University, is a proponent of spending money on what provides you the most happiness and cutting back on things that don’t provide you with what Johnson describes as “a great deal of utility.”

“I’m a football fan and love watching football. I’ve determined that I get nearly the same satisfaction from watching a football game on TV instead of attending the game in person. So, I save money by not watching football games in person,” Johnson says.

On the other hand, Johnson says, “I really get a great deal of utility from cycling events, so I focus my expenditures in that area. Not everyone is the same or values the same goods and experiences.”

Big Expenses Are Big Opportunities For Cutting Spending

If your overspending has gotten out of hand, or your income has been reduced and you need to make drastic changes, start with the largest bills first.

For most people, that’s housing. Housing may offer the largest savings opportunity, but it’s certainly not an easy area to cut back on.

If you’re a homeowner with a substantial amount of equity in your home and want to downsize, this could be a way to cash out some of your equity while also saving on monthly mortgage payments.

“Many homeowners are seeing that they may not need a larger home due to the cost of maintenance and taxes,” says David Blaylock, head of financial planning at Origin, an employee financial wellness platform. Blaylock admits the strategy doesn’t work for everyone, particularly families who need space to grow. But for empty nesters or retirees, it could be worth considering.

For renters and homeowners alike, taking on a roommate can cut your bills in half or even more. Not only will you be able to split the rent or mortgage, but you can also share utility and internet bills, grocery costs or streaming services.

However, getting a roomie might not always be an option—especially for renters who may have rules against roommates in their lease agreements. The next best way for renters to reduce their housing costs is to negotiate their rent payments.

In today’s rising rent environment, getting your landlord to come down on rent may not be feasible unless you offer something in exchange, like lawn services or helping to do maintenance around the house.

And when it’s time to renew your lease, you may be able to negotiate a lower rent. Your value as a tenant is not just how much you can pay in rent but also how reliable you are, how well you maintain the property and how neighborly you are to people who live around you, i.e. you’re not hosting ragers on weekdays or leaving trash sitting outside. These are all qualities that landlords value. It’s not always easy to find responsible tenants, so use these bargaining chips when it comes to discussing rent.

Transportation also guzzles a big portion of consumer budgets. Recent work-from-home job flexibility may work to your advantage. If you’re spending time and money on long commutes and your job is amenable to remote or even hybrid arrangements, the savings could be huge.

With today’s high gas prices and vehicle maintenance costs, reducing drive time could mean hundreds of extra dollars you can put away in reserves each month.

Public transportation and carpooling are two more cost-saving alternatives to your daily commute.

It’s Harder To Stop Overspending When Life Is More Expensive

Hunkering down ahead of a recession is even more difficult when the price of pretty much everything has gone up.

People are spending more at the gas pump, in grocery stores, and for health insurance and entertainment, but wages aren’t keeping pace. Since your dollar is not going as far, cutting back in one area means you have more room to spend in other areas of your life.

Saving at the Grocery Store

Even if you’re a foodie, there are ways to save at the grocery store that won’t compromise your meals. And though it can be hard to see the savings at first when you compare prices or get more strategic about your shopping list, the money you save can add up over time.

Frozen fruits and vegetables, for instance, are equally if not more nutritious than their fresh counterparts, and considerably cheaper; plus, they don’t spoil within a couple of weeks or less. If you’re using veggies and fruits in smoothies and stews, you might not notice the difference between frozen and fresh, but your wallet will.

Buying groceries in bulk is not just for big families; it can be more cost-effective for everyone. From paper goods to rice and dry beans, buying in bulk usually comes with bigger savings. One way to figure out how much you’re actually spending on products by quantity is to look at the unit price. The unit price gives you the price of the product in ounces, pounds or square feet and is usually included in small print next to the total price of the product.

Comparison shopping, even before you get to the grocery store, is easy as most chains advertise prices online. You can save drive time and money by figuring out which stores in your area offer the best deals. If your store will let you shop online and pick up the groceries free of charge, this could be a good strategy to avoid impulse buying.

Rethink Your Entertainment

There’s a subscription for everything these days, and it’s easy to get caught up in wanting them all, but those monthly charges add up.

Popular streaming, delivery and fitness subscription services range in price from about $7.99 per month to around $14.99 per month—and that doesn’t take into account any extras you add to your subscription or the orders you place with your VIP status.

And that’s just the start: There are paid email newsletters, beauty boxes, monthly refills on everything from vitamins to shampoo, gaming apps and more that can quietly suck up your income without you even realizing it.

Even if you just subscribe to a handful of services, you could be spending upwards of $600 per year.

Often we subscribe to a channel just for a show or two. But if you pool your subscriptions with friends and alternate show and movie nights, you could all save money without sacrificing the latest Netflix limited series.

