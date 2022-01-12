How To Protect Yourself From Insurance Revenge During Divorce

Most of us don’t realize that insurance can be used as a weapon in the battle that married couples, domestic partners or live-ins can wage when they split. These soon-to-be separated pairs often share auto, health, home, and even life insurance policies with each other named as beneficiary. In a domestic brawl they are all up for grabs.

Divorce can get nasty, and become even nastier if domestic violence is involved. And the violence doesn’t have to be physical. It’s defined as any pattern of behaviors—including economic—“used to gain or maintain power and control,” by the National Domestic Violence Hotline.

Controlling your job or ability to find one, closing credit cards or simply requiring you to justify anything you spend isn’t just a violation of your rights—it’s often seen as a gateway to more serious physical violence as the economic abuse escalates. At least 94% of domestic violence victims “have also experienced economic abuse,” says the National Domestic Violence Hotline.

More Fractured Families

The ongoing Covid pandemic has led to a proliferation of fractured families and, by extension, more domestic abuse. The website FormsPal, which offers free legal forms, says that there’s been a 21% increase in divorces initiated in 2021.

And 2022 could start off with the bang of a slamming door. January is known as “Divorce Month,” with a consistent rise in divorce filings after the first of the year, according to a University of Washington study. One reason is financial. Holiday spending “may be the proverbial straw that broke the camel’s back,” says the website of Goldberg Jones, divorce attorneys.

The nearly 800,000 divorces annually in this country don’t begin to address all the other relationships that may be falling apart. The Pew Research Center says that more adults have lived in a relationship outside marriage than have ever been married. And lawyers say that these breakups, the fragility of these relationships and the potential for abuse can be even worse because they lack legal protection.

Family violence has also intensified. “On average nearly 20 people per minute are physically abused by an intimate partner in the United States,” says the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence. And that constitutes more than 10 million per year.

‘An Invisible Weapon’

Most people are well aware of the horror stories about disaffected and violent spouses and partners. But they are ignorant about the many ways in which an abuser could take advantage economically.

“It’s an invisible weapon,” says spokesperson Mark Friedlander of the Insurance Information Institute, an industry trade group.

Tactics that could be used include:

Intentionally damaging property to create a false insurance claim

Removing someone’s name from an insurance policy or changing the billing address

Canceling a car insurance policy without the other person’s knowledge and leaving them unprotected in case of accident

Voiding a homeowners or renters insurance policy and then destroying the property

Siphoning money from a cash value life insurance policy or skipping the payments so it is canceled.

Demanding a portion of an insurance claim’s payout that occurred after the separation

How to Protect Yourself

Severing a relationship, even an abusive one, is traumatic. But once the decision is made, other decisions have to be made quickly. Among them: how to handle insurance. While the first call made should probably be to a lawyer, the next one might be to your insurance companies.

“I’d make certain my insurer knew to contact me regarding any claims against me or any changes to my policy, and I’d keep the agent copied on all communications,” advises insurance attorney Jack Cohen of Goldberg Segalla.

Other advice to follow:

Keep financial records in a safe location, such as your own safety deposit box. Give copies to a trusted friend.

Obtain copies of your credit reports.

Purchase a separate car insurance policy for yourself and your vehicle, so a soon-to-be ex-spouse can’t cancel it.

If you move out of the residence and rent or buy a home, be sure to get a renters or homeowners insurance policy as soon as possible. Consider installing a security alarm and video monitoring system to provide peace of mind—and perhaps a home insurance discount.

Remove the other person from your group life insurance and health insurance policies as soon as possible. (If your health insurance came from your spouse’s workplace, you can generally continue coverage through COBRA health insurance.)

Protect yourself from the possibility of being removed as a life insurance beneficiary. If your spouse owns their own life insurance policy, they could remove you as a beneficiary without your knowledge. Work with your divorce attorney to iron out who must maintain life insurance and who owns the policy.

Your Insurance Company May Help

“Domestic violence leaves victims facing financial hardship when they are already vulnerable,” says Karen Collins of the American Property Casualty Insurance Association, “and we encourage them to reach out to their insurer for support.”

The National Council of Insurance Legislators has encouraged states to adopt laws that support victims by protections if they’ve suffered domestic violence, Collins says. For example intentional damage generally isn’t covered if the person causing it is a member of your household. However, “an exemption under the policy contract may protect an innocent co-insured if the intentional act is the result of domestic violence and is prosecuted as such,” she says.

