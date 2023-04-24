How to Profit from the Artificial Intelligence Boom with These 3 ETFs

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

The artificial intelligence (AI) market is expected to grow twentyfold. In fact, according to Statista in March of 2023, the market is expected to grow from about $100 billion, to more than $2 trillion by the time 2030 rolls around. AI has already begun to impact supply chains, law enforcement, medical care, finance, information technology, data security, education, transportation, governments and more.

Even MIT Technology Review said, “Artificial intelligence is changing the world and doing it at breakneck speed…. The experts go on to predict a 50 percent chance that AI will be better than humans at more or less everything in about 45 years.” Yet, this is only the start – and its potential impact on your portfolio could be significant. In fact, here are three top AI ETFs that could rocket with AI growth.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (BOTZ)

One of the top ETFs to consider is the Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ). With an expense ratio of 0.69%, this ETF invests in companies that will benefit from the addition of artificial intelligence, as well as those involved with autonomous vehicles, industrial robotics and non-industrial robotics. Its top holdings include Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG), Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), SMC Corporation (OTCMKTS:SMCAY), iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT), Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT), and Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). Since the year began, shares of the BOTZ ETF ran from about $20.65 to $25.02 so far. By year-end, I’d like to see it closer to $35.

ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF (THNQ)

Another of the top AI ETFs is ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF (NYSEARCA:THNQ), which includes companies developing the technology and infrastructure that enables AI. This includes computing, data, and cloud services, as well as companies that are applying AI in areas such as e-commerce, business processes and healthcare. With a gross expense ratio of 0.75%, its highest exposures are Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG, NASDAQ:GOOGL), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Nvidia and 65 other AI-related holdings. Since the start of the year, the THNQ ETF ran from about $26.50 to $31.92. I want to see it at $40.

iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence ETF (IRBO)

Since January, the iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence ETF (NYSEARCA:IRBO) has run from about $25.79 at its low to $32.15 at its high. This is another AI ETF that could see getting up to $40 as the AI story unfolds. With an expense ratio of 0.47%, the ETF provides exposure to companies at the front of robotics and artificial intelligence innovation, including Spotify Technology S. A. (NYSE:SPOT)., IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ), Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META), Nvidia, MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR), and another 111 different AI-related holdings. All for just $29.61 a share.

