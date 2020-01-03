How to Profit from Fears of a Slowdown

(New York)

The market and investors are in an odd juxtaposition. For the most part, the media and analysts remain pretty bearish, yet the market continues to rise. Fears of an economic slowdown are persistent. With all this in mind, what is the best way to play the market? Barron’s says you should sell puts, cashing in on investors’ fears and desire to buy puts. For instance, one could sell puts on the Financial Select SPDR (XLF), which is at a high water mark but is still quite vulnerable to a downturn because of fears over the economy and rates.

FINSUM: Granted, this is a nickel and dime strategy but it sure beats fearful money sitting in a money market account not earning much.

stocks

ecoomy

bear market

puts

xlf

