How to Profit From Elon Musk’s $18 Billion AI Project

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

The global AI Race has begun, and it’s off to a red-hot start. Companies like Microsoft (MSFT), Amazon (AMZN) and Apple (AAPL) – among countless others – are all pouring billions of dollars into this groundbreaking tech.

Why? Because they know that the winner of the AI Race will inevitably become the world’s most powerful company.

But funnily enough, the ultimate winner may not be any of those Big Tech companies.

Rather, it may be a company that you’ve likely never heard of before…

I’m talking about xAI, Elon Musk’s newest AI startup.

A New AI Frontrunner?

About a year ago, Elon Musk set out to create his own AI startup, xAI. He felt that his competitors were all missing the ultimate goal of creating powerful and fair AI. Now, just over a year later, that startup is working to raise $3 billion at an $18 billion valuation.

That is huge growth for a company in just under a year.

But xAI’s growth story could just be getting started.

After all, Apple didn’t become Apple because of the iPhone. It became Apple because of Steve Jobs.

Microsoft didn’t become Microsoft because of Windows. It became Microsoft because of Bill Gates.

World-changing people create world-changing businesses.

So… if you want to invest in world-changing businesses… start by investing in world-changing people.

We certainly believe that Elon Musk is a world-changer.

He co-founded PayPal (PYPL), the world’s largest digital payment platform, now worth more than $70 billion…

And SpaceX, the world’s largest private space rocket firm, now worth $180 billion.

He pioneered the world’s largest automaker in Tesla (TSLA), which is now worth more than all of the next 10 biggest automakers combined…

And he’s also the man behind Neuralink, The Boring Company, and X.

Musk has influenced how we pay for things, what cars we drive, how we communicate online, how we see space…

I’d venture to say that he is one of the most influential business figures of the past 20 years.

A great example of world-changing.

The Final Word

And now this world-changing person has turned his focus to a new business venture at the heart of possibly the most transformative technology the world has ever seen: AI.

Would you bet against him here?

I don’t think I would.

xAI has already launched an impressive AI chatbot named Grok, which many experts claim stacks up pound-for-pound against ChatGPT. And as we mentioned above, the firm is already in talks to raise $3 billion at an $18 billion valuation.

This latest startup is moving fast. With impressive progress. And the journey is likely just getting started.

Because xAI could be Musk’s biggest venture yet.

And right now, you have an opportunity to invest in it.

Now, not directly, of course – xAI is barely a year old. It is still a private startup.

But we have found a potentially huge “backdoor” investment opportunity into xAI. It’s a stock that you’ve likely have never heard of before, but we think it could be xAI’s leading tech component supplier.

If xAI becomes a champion of the multi-trillion-dollar AI race, then this stock could absolutely soar.

Get all the details about this little-known supplier.

On the date of publication, Luke Lango did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

P.S. You can stay up to speed with Luke’s latest market analysis by reading our Daily Notes! Check out the latest issue on your Innovation Investor or Early Stage Investor subscriber site.

More From InvestorPlace

The post How to Profit From Elon Musk’s $18 Billion AI Project appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.