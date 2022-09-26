How to Prepare for the New Normal in Real Estate Investing

By Kurt Carlton, co-founder and president of New Western

Mortgage rates may be at historic highs but the fact remains that this country faces a severe shortage of housing inventory. According to a National Association of Realtors study, the United States has experienced an underbuilding gap of 5.5 to 6.8 million housing units since 2001. August proved to be no different with new listings and supply down. Homes that are available are not on the market for long—26 days on average, according to the latest data.

Builders continue to struggle to overcome the supply-demand imbalance as they face chronic supply chain issues and labor shortages. Building material prices have risen nearly 5% for everything from concrete to transformers with builder confidence at the lowest level since 2014, excluding the start of the pandemic in spring of 2020.

We anticipate challenges to remain for at least a decade as builders just cannot deliver the supply needed to dig out of this massive hole. When rates moved past 5% in 2018, we lost 18-24 months of inventory when builders pulled out of the market.

Now that the Fed has announced its latest rate increase, traditional homeowners may also pump the breaks but we believe that investors will deliver a new diversity of buyers to ensure that there’s always a bid in the market.

What About Wall Street?

The housing market has gone through a seismic shift, evolving from a primarily local market to a national one where an institution can acquire homes all over the country. We’ve seen a transition from private homeowners and independent landlords to public institutional buyers. As a result, it’s unlikely we’ll see the drastic volatility of 2008 due to the safety net created now by institutions.

And while Wall Street may be taking a break amid the current rate climate, Main Street investors with cash on hand have a unique opening to acquire real estate. With 16 million vacant and aged homes in the U.S., there is plenty of opportunity sitting dormant in neighborhoods across the country.

Interestingly, the initial pandemic-fueled flight to the suburbs appears to be reversing. “We are actually seeing increased demand near urban centers. Homebuyers want to be closer to the city,” according to Chicago-based investor Nicholas Corso.

The Rise of "Solopreneurs"

Experienced local investors can fix and flip, or buy and rent, an older property much more quickly than the time it takes to build a new home. Most of the homes in our marketplace had previously sat vacant for months, or more. As a result, they often experience significant deterioration and require complex repair and remediation—much more than simple cosmetic enhancements.

“I buy properties that need a lot of work. Homeowners are just not able to do what we can do to bring the product back to the market,” said Dallas-Fort Worth investor Jared Childs.

Online marketplaces efficiently move these vacant properties on a national level into the hands of investors who have the local knowledge and connections to transform these properties into move-in-ready homes for sale or rent.

We call this the Net +1 Effect—returning needed inventory to the market and making housing more accessible for more people. Without the intervention of skilled local rehabbers and solopreneurs, these homes would remain unused or be slated for demolition.

As rising rates deter some homebuyers, investors can acquire properties with less competition. They can also take advantage of the market cooling to build long-term value as the stock market is down. “I’ve never let rates slow me down,” said investor Andrew Davis. “Stick to the fundamentals and seize this moment to capture equity.”

A proposed Neighborhood Homes Tax Credit (NHTC) could further incentivize the renovation of homes in distressed communities. Currently in the Senate, this legislation would cover the gap between development costs and net sales proceeds.

Top Tips from Investors

Success in residential real-estate investing is a thoughtful blend of art and science. Here are some of the tips that can help an investor see significant returns:

A general contractor can make or break a project, so do your homework and find the right one.

There should be a strategy behind every deal. Know your numbers and don’t compromise unless it makes sense financially.

Neighborhood knowledge is critical: this is a block-by-block business. Don’t invest where you’re unfamiliar.

Understand buyer tastes but don’t overdo it. Kitchen’s still king but make sure your money is going toward enhancements that make a difference to buyers.

The Oldest Asset Class

The long-term prospect of real-estate remains strong. As one of the largest asset classes in the world, it continues to be both an economic driver and a driver of individual wealth. For many families, it is the greatest source of wealth.

Affordable housing is one of the most pressing economic issues we face. The supply and demand imbalance continues to position real estate as a viable investment strategy for the future.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.