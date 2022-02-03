How To Prepare For A Winter Storm

A snowstorm can provide an opportunity to settle in with a hot beverage and catch up on all the streaming shows your friends have been discussing.

But a winter storm can quickly turn severe. So before you queue up your television viewing, take some time to prepare for the worst-case scenario. By planning before the first flakes begin to fall, you may be able to better manage the costs of weathering a storm.

Here are four areas of your life where thinking ahead now can make life easier once the storm passes.

1. Gather Essential Documents and Have Cash on Hand

It’s always a good idea to have financial records organized in an easy-to-grab spot if you need to evacuate your home. Find birth certificates, passports, and other identification documents, along with tax records, titles and deeds, and insurance policies. Store these documents in a food storage bag to seal them from flooding or other incidents that could occur.

Don’t forget to have your credit and debit cards ready in case you need to move to a safer location like a hotel or friend’s house. But have some cash on hand too, in case power outages prevent you from paying for essentials with plastic. For instance, $200 can go a long way towards covering a night in a hotel, a tank of gas and a hot meal for you and your family.

Read more: Does Home Insurance Cover Spoiled Food After A Power Outage?

2. Winterize Your Home and Car

Preparing your home and car for a winter storm doesn’t have to be expensive. A few emergency supplies and simple tasks can help you get ready for a blizzard or other event.

How to Winterize Your Home

Check the batteries in your smoke detector and carbon monoxide detector and replace them if necessary. These are essential if you plan to use a fireplace, wood stove, or kerosene heater to keep warm during a storm.

Keeping faucets turned on at a slow drip can help prevent pipes from freezing while you’re home. If you decide to leave home to wait out the storm elsewhere, set your thermostat to 55 degrees to save energy while preventing freezing.

Outside your home, remove leaves and other clogs from your gutters to prevent ice dams. Ice dams occur when snow and ice accumulate on your roof, but can’t drain via clogged gutters. Water gets trapped on your roof and can leak through into your attic or ceiling.

Read more: How To Winterize A House

How to Winterize Your Car

Load your vehicle with emergency supplies in case you need to venture out at any point. Jumper cables, a flashlight, a change of warm clothes, blankets, water and snacks are all recommended by the U.S. government’s Ready campaign. During the pandemic, you may also want to keep a few extra masks in your car.

Make sure your wiper blades are less than a year old, the windshield washer fluid is topped off, the battery is in good condition (less than 4 to 5 years old) with older cars or batteries kept on a trickle charger in cold weather.

All-season tires on most new cars work adequately while winter tires (also called snow tires) are better still. Make sure you stash a snow brush. For longer trips keep a collapsing shovel and sand: Pour sand in front or back of the wheels for traction and put two bags in the trunk of rear-drive cars for added grip.

Keeping the gas tank near full can prevent ice in the tank and fuel lines. It also makes it easier to move around if you need to find power or supplies after a storm. If you get stuck away from home, a car with a full tank of gas can idle for at least a day but make sure the tailpipe is not stuck in a snowbank, which might let dangerous exhaust gas (carbon monoxide) into the car.

An electric vehicle with a mostly-full battery should also be able to keep the car warm for at least 24 hours especially if you’re just using the seat heaters.

In addition, make sure you have enough insurance on your car. Collision coverage pays for repairs in the event of a wreck, but only comprehensive coverage will take care of weather-related damage like falling trees or windshield chips that grow into sizable cracks in freezing weather.

You may also want to check that your insurance includes roadside assistance, in case cold temperatures drain your battery while you’re staying cozy inside.

3. Get These Supplies for Your Home

FEMA recommends a three-day supply of nonperishable food for each person in your home, but says a week or more of nonperishable items is even better. You’ll also want to have at least one gallon of drinking water per person, per day on hand. Don’t forget pet food and extra water, as well as supplies for babies like infant formula.

While it’s tempting to stock up on items like milk, eggs, and bread, it’s hard to make French toast without power. Instead, stock up on easy snacks like trail mix and hardy fruits like oranges and apples that don’t need refrigeration. If your electricity goes out for any length of time, you’ll be able to prevent your food from spoiling faster by not going into the fridge for ingredients.

Another essential item that’s worth picking up: A battery or crank-powered radio. If you’re without power and don’t have cellular service, a radio can help you get emergency updates for your area. Emergency radios start at about $20, and some feature flashlights or ports to charge your phone.

4. Create an Emergency Plan

Though you can prepare as best you can to shelter in place, the time may come when you may need to leave home to get access to power or wait for home repairs. Discuss your options with family members and friends and put a plan in place for who can bunk together if conditions warrant it.

While you’re making plans with family members, make a list—on paper—of phone numbers you may need during an emergency. This list will be helpful if your phone battery runs out. FEMA recommends designating someone out of town who can relay messages and keep you connected if family and friends in your immediate area lose contact with one another.

It’s also times like these that you may want to tap your emergency savings—an emergency fund can be helpful if you, a family member or neighbor need to pay for a hotel, rental car or additional groceries.

Don’t overlook your accrued benefits as well. If you have points on a travel credit card, you may be able to pay for a hotel stay with those points. While it may not be the vacation of your dreams, it may be worth it to access heat, hot water, or other comforts.

Read more: Best Places To Keep Your Emergency Fund

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.