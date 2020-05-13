How to Prepare for a Smooth Transfer of Wealth

Though Millennials are usurping them in other areas, Baby Boomers still have a firm grip on much of the country’s wealth. According to a Cerulli Associates study, Boomers will remain the wealthiest generation until at least 2030. They’re also expected to transfer $68 trillion to their successors over the next 25 years.

With that amount of money on the line, it’s no wonder wealth transfer has become such a pressing issue for high net worth individuals. The finances of wealthy individuals can be incredibly complex, especially with the glut of assets, accounts, retirement plans, and alternative assets such as artwork or collectibles.

While this complexity is no doubt a good problem to have, it also means that high net worth transfers of estate assets require more thought and planning to ensure that assets are protected and that the transference of wealth proceeds as intended.

Why Transfer of Wealth Matters

How can a wealth transfer go wrong? Assets could end up in a probate court after your death, or inadequate planning could lead to family strife and courtroom battles between heirs. Your heirs could lose significant sums to estate taxes at both the federal and state level, which may have been unnecessary. Your money could go to the wrong people, or your money could go to someone who isn’t ready to handle it responsibly.

These are just a few of the implications of a poorly planned wealth transfer strategy, but the good news is that they are largely avoidable. By spending the time and money to create a plan and grapple with the necessary decisions now, you won’t be left scrambling when sickness or health emergencies become urgent priorities.

I believe that the following wealth transfer strategies can help you get your affairs in order:

1. Create an estate plan. Who do you want to receive your wealth when you pass away, and how should these beneficiaries receive it? Depending on their age and financial standing, you might want to delay allocations or distribute wealth in stages. For example, a plan giving young beneficiaries one-third of their inheritance at ages 25, 30, and 35 is relatively standard.

Estate planning is essential because it allows you to control aspects of your wealth both during your lifetime and after your death. You’ll decide on beneficiaries, the method of distribution, the executor, a trustee or group of trustees, and a guardian of dependents, if necessary.

2. Speak to family members who will have a role. An invaluable aspect of wealth transfer planning is to have conversations with the individuals who will be assigned a unique role in your estate. If you’re creating a trust, for example, you’ll need to decide who will make financial decisions for that trust.

A good trustee will be someone who is financially responsible and would handle finances similarly to you. Generally, good judgment is also an essential quality in a trustee. Trustees are usually friends or family members, but you can hire a professional trustee if desired. You will also want to name between two and four successor trustees in case somebody cannot or will not serve as trustee.

3. Be proactive with taxes and gifting. Taxation is an integral part of your wealth transfer strategy. State tax policies will vary depending on the state, but federal estate taxes will be exempt at up to $11.6 million per individual in 2020 — an increase of $200,000 from 2019.

To reduce your taxable estate, you can make annual gifts during your lifetime that are tax-free up to the exclusion amount, which is $15,000 for individuals in 2020 or $30,000 per couple. Plus, there is no cap on the number of people to whom you can gift. If you have five grandchildren, for example, you could pass $150,000 each year out of your estate. If this option sounds appealing, consider creating an annual gifting plan to begin transferring money to your heirs now instead of waiting until after your death.

4. Clue your heirs into the location of your estate planning documents. How are your heirs going to find your estate planning documents in the event of your death? I recommend creating a Roadmap for Heirs that addresses this topic and offers resources to help resolve questions that inevitably arise after a death. A roadmap typically includes your estate planning documents, contact information for the people who have been assigned to execute the wealth transfer, and other information that will streamline the wealth transfer process.

Because the information contained in the roadmap is sensitive, it’s critical to keep it somewhere safe — inside of a safe or a vault in the case of physical documents or protected by a secure password in the case of digital ones. Make sure your heirs know of its existence and can access this vital information.

For individuals with a high net worth, the stakes of a wealth transfer are equally high. By following the above wealth transfer strategies and planning accordingly, your wealth can continue to carry out your legacy long after you’re gone.

This article is for informational purposes only and is not a recommendation of any particular strategy. The information and data in this article do not constitute legal, tax, accounting, investment, or other professional advice. Appleseed Capital does not endorse any of the material herein. The views are those of Matt Blume as of the date of publication and are subject to change and to the disclaimers of Appleseed Capital.

Matthew Blume is a portfolio manager of private client accounts at Pekin Hardy Strauss Wealth Management, and he also manages the firm’s ESG research and shareholder advocacy efforts. He earned a B.S. in electrical engineering from Valparaiso University and an MBA from Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management. Matthew is a CFA charterholder.

