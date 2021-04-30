How to Play This “Goldilocks” Environment for Stocks

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Along with the spring flowers and the stimulus checks in the mail, earnings announcements are in full bloom this week as major tech companies roll out their latest earnings results.

Tech giants like Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG, NASDAQ:GOOGL), Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT), Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) and Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) all reported this week and have been the talk of the town.

My own Growth Investor stocks resurged in recent weeks and are now in the midst of announcing spectacular first-quarter results. The average Growth Investor stock is characterized by 62.6% annual sales growth and 257.7% annual earnings growth. In the past three months, the average Growth Investor stock had its consensus earnings estimate revised 31.2% higher. Naturally, these positive earnings revisions are expected to precede massive first-quarter earnings surprises, so I’m very excited for what’s to come.

The reality is the first-quarter sales and earnings reports represent “peak” momentum, thanks to the easy year-over-year comparisons. This also means that some companies’ growth will begin to slow down in future quarters, but I still expect to see plenty of strong results that beat analysts’ expectations.

Speaking of strength, we’re also seeing quite a bit of that in the economy. The Wall Street Journal recently reported that global growth is picking up as the economic rebound in both China and the U.S. is helping to lift other economies. First-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) in the U.S. popped 6.4% — the second-fastest growth rate since the second quarter of 2003.

Furthermore, the pace of Covid-19 vaccinations in the eurozone is advancing. Purchasing manager indices (PMIs) are now positive in Australia, Japan and the eurozone, which bodes well for overall GDP growth. The only major drag on global GDP growth remains India, which is being hindered by a record number of new Covid-19 cases.

From what I can tell, the Federal Reserve is very close to meeting its objectives of fixing unemployment and sparking inflation to stimulate both business and consumer spending. But it remains committed to9 keeping key short-term interest rates at or near zero through 2023. The Fed reaffirmed Wednesday it will keep rates near zero.

The truth of the matter is the Fed can never raise key short-term interest rates much, otherwise it risks blowing up the federal government’s budget deficit, which is expected to cross above $30 trillion soon. So, we will likely remain in an ultralow interest rate environment for the rest of our lifetimes!

Couple this with low interest rates with the strong first-quarter earnings season and robust economic growth and it’s no wonder we’re in a “Goldilocks” environment right now.

Profiting in the New Normal

Now, as we enter the “bumpy” summer months, investor anxieties naturally rise. So, if you’re looking for a time to take profits, the third week of May is ideal as the markets will likely get a chance to “burb” and digest the profits following earnings announcements.

June and July are seasonably strong months, but I see the markets narrowing. As I mentioned, second-quarter results will still be very positive, but sales and earnings momentum may slow.

The bottom line is the companies that can sustain good sales and earnings momentum when the overall market is slowing will obviously emerge as market leaders.

This is why if you want to profit in the current economic environment, your defense remains a strong offense of fundamentally superior stocks.

