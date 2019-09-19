By Michael Foster

Today weaEURtmre going to dive into some of the proven indicators I use every day to forecast whataEURtms next for the economy.

Then IaEURtmll name an off-the-radar fund holding some of the best-known growth stocks in the US. It pays an 8% dividend and is set to gain as the economy does something too few people (and especially the media) expect it toaEUR"keep growing!

More on all of this in a moment. First, to really make the most of the opportunity weaEURtmre getting today, you need to be able to do what most people canaEURtmtaEUR"buy when everyone else is panicking.

This chart shows why: if youaEURtmd bought at the depths of the bear market in late 2018, this is the return you got in less than a year:

Contrarian Thinking = Fast 26% Gain



But of course, this is tough to doaEUR"and thataEURtms why a lot of individual investors end up losing money, despite the fact that stocks have gone up 8%, on average, every year for the last half-century.

ItaEURtms even tougher with the media fanning the flames, actually encouraging us to sell with headlines like: aEURoeIs it time to sell before we hit bottom?aEUR or aEURoeWake Up: Stocks Are in a Bear Market, so Sell Something.aEUR

Sure, itaEURtms hard to train your mind to tune out the noise. Which is why, at my CEF Insider service, my team and I ignore emotion and let hard data be our guide, like the points weaEURtmre going to dive into next.

The first point is simply the rhythm of the market: stocks typically rise sharply after the market falls off a cliff, just as they did in 2019. But there are other, more important indicators. If you rewind back to late 2018, for example, the data clearly showed that despite the noise, consumers were spending more, joblessness was falling and companiesaEURtm revenues were still climbing.

And we hardly heard a thing about it in the news!

ThataEURtms why I wrote, in the depths of the bear market at the end of November last year, that aEURoeDespite the panicky headlines, remember that American growth remains strong,aEUR and that was a reason to buy, even as many in the media were saying the opposite.

My Latest Research Says to Do This Now aEUR

