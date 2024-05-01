How to Play Hershey (HSY) Ahead of Q1 Earnings Release?

As The Hershey Company HSY prepares to release its first-quarter 2024 earnings results on May 3, before market open, investors are evaluating the potential opportunities and risks tied to the company. Despite Hershey’s enticing investment profile, underpinned by a strong brand portfolio, customer-centric innovations, pricing leverage and financial resilience, it comes with its set of uncertainties.



Analysts' expectations paint a mixed picture for Hershey’s upcoming release, with the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues pegged at $3.1 billion. The top-line projection indicates 4.6% growth on a year-over-year basis. However, the bottom line is expected to witness a year-over-year decline in the first quarter. Although, the consensus mark for quarterly earnings has moved up by a penny to $2.74 per share in the last seven days, it suggests a fall of 7.4% from the year-ago period’s levels.



All said, let's explore the potential rewards and inherent risks of investing in Hershey.

Measuring the Pros & Cons

Hershey Company (The) Price and EPS Surprise

Hershey Company (The) price-eps-surprise | Hershey Company (The) Quote

Hershey established itself as a significant player in the confectionery and snack industries, substantiated by brand strength. The company’s iconic brands, like Hershey's and Reese's, enjoy widespread recognition and consumer loyalty, contributing to consistent demand and revenue generation. HSY holds a leading market position in several categories, giving it pricing power and enabling it to drive growth through innovation.



Hershey's has a strong presence not only in the United States but also in international markets, providing opportunities for expansion and diversification of revenue streams. The company is well-equipped to enhance operational efficiency through technology investments like the S/4 implementation.



Despite well-established brands and market presence, Hershey is facing persistent macroeconomic headwinds. Uncertainties, including factors like inflation and changes in consumer spending, are creating challenges. Rising commodity prices, especially for cocoa and sugar, pose a significant threat to the company’s cost structure. However, management is actively seeking ways to mitigate these cost pressures through strategic price adjustments.

Stock Performance & Valuation

Hershey’s shares have registered a modest year-to-date increase of 4%, surpassing the Zacks Food - Confectionery industry's growth rate of 1.1%.



From a valuation perspective, Hershey's forward 12-month price-to-earnings ratio stands at 20.03, above the industry’s average of 16.82. While the premium valuation suggests confidence in HSY’s growth potential, it may also indicate that the stock is fully priced or even overvalued at present. Investors may want to exercise caution before making investment decisions.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Hershey this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. This is the case here, as HSY carries a Zacks Rank #3 and has an Earnings ESP of +0.87% at present.



You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Final Words

Hershey, backed by strong fundamentals and market position, has certainly asserted itself as one of the most important companies in the confectionery and snack industries. Of course, nobody knows what the quarterly report will state or how the market will react, but this supermajor is undoubtedly a fantastic stock to retain.

Some More Stocks With the Favorable Combination

Here are three other companies worth considering, as our model shows that these also have the correct combination to beat on earnings this time:



Church & Dwight CHD currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.00% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The company is likely to register top- and bottom-line increases when it reports first-quarter 2024 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenues is pegged at $1.49 billion, indicating growth of 4.3% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Church & Dwight’s quarterly earnings of 86 cents suggests a rise of 1.2% from the year-ago quarter’s levels. CHD has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 9.7%, on average.



Coty COTY currently has an Earnings ESP of +4.23% and a Zacks Rank #3. The company is expected to register top-line growth when it reports third-quarter fiscal 2024 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for COTY’s quarterly revenues is pegged at $1.37 billion, suggesting an increase of 6.6% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for COTY’s quarterly earnings has been unchanged at 6 cents in the past 30 days, suggesting a 68.4% decline from the year-ago quarter’s reported number. COTY has delivered an earnings beat of 115.3%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



Tyson Foods TSN currently has an Earnings ESP of +21.15% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The company is likely to register a top-line decline when it reports second-quarter fiscal 2024 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Tyson Foods’ quarterly revenues is pegged at $13.1 billion, indicating a drop of 0.4% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Tyson Foods’ quarterly earnings of 35 cents suggests an improvement from a loss of 4 cents reported in the year-ago quarter. TSN has a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of 21.1%, on average.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Hershey Company (The) (HSY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Coty (COTY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.