How To Plan Retirement Withdrawals

Talk to anybody who’s retired these days and the conversation invariably ends up discussing inflation and the stock market.

There are some pretty good reasons for that. The S&P 500 is down 17% year to date, bonds are down more than 10% and prices are 9.1% higher than 12 months ago. Meanwhile, another recession is looming as the Federal Reserve aggressively ramps up interest rates.

“We do a lot of education work with our clients, but time has a way of eroding that when the fires get hot,” says John Shrewsbury, co-owner of the Arkansas-based GenWealth Financial Advisors. “They’re checking in with us and asking, ‘Do we need to do anything?’”

That’s a natural impulse given the wild market swings and outrage price hikes we see, especially at the filling station. But retirement planning isn’t about responding to the concerns of the moment—it’s about making a well-considered plan that anticipates such bumpy moments and sticking to it.

Here are a few different ways to draw down your retirement nest egg in these uncertain times.

The 4% Rule Is Dead

The 4% Rule provides an easy-to-understand method for deciding on a safe withdrawal rate in retirement.

It works like this: In the first year of retirement, people could withdraw 4% of their savings. In subsequent years, they would adjust that amount for the annual rate of inflation. If people stuck to the framework throughout retirement, their nest egg could safely last for decades.

Financial planner William Bengen first formulated the rule in 1994. His research showed that a portfolio consisting equally of stocks and bonds could have sustained withdrawals using the 4% Rule for each 30-year rolling period dating back to 1926.

But the days of the 4% Rule may no longer apply.

A recent paper from investment research firm Morningstar argues that the new standard should be 3.3% since bond yields are low by historical standards and stock valuations are high.

The 3.3% rule isn’t quite as catchy a name. It’s also not a rule that today’s retirees should follow blindly. That’s because the assumptions under the 3.3% rule—a 30-year time horizon, adjusting withdrawals for inflation—don’t match everyone’s experience.

Not everyone will spend 30 years in retirement, for instance. The average length of retirement, according to the Boston College Center for Retirement Research, is roughly 20 years.

Other strategies described in the Morningstar paper support a higher withdrawal rate: Don’t adjust for inflation, take out less money in years the stock market is down or base their drawdowns on the required minimum distributions (RMDs) from their retirement savings.

Morningstar found that a plan that forgoes inflation adjustments in years after your portfolio lost money would permit a 3.45% withdrawal rate. While a so-called guardrails approach—adjusting withdrawals year by year depending on market conditions but always within boundaries—allows for a 4.11% withdrawal rate.

“With variable strategies, you need to be willing to be dynamic in how much you withdraw each year,” said Christine Benz, director of personal finance and retirement planning at Morningstar.

Guarantee a Portion of Your Income

Another strategy worth considering to take pressure off your portfolio is guaranteed income.

Rob Stevens, a financial planning strategist at TIAA, recommends that retirees use a combination of Social Security and annuities—or pensions if you’re lucky enough to have one—to cover around two-thirds of your spending. The rest comes from portfolio distributions.

To illustrate this approach, consider a 65-year-old woman who needs $50,000 a year in income and has $750,000 in her individual retirement account (IRA).

Following Stevens’s recommendation, that would require about $33,500 in guaranteed income.

Assuming she would receive approximately $20,000 a year in Social Security payments if she retired today, she’d need an additional $13,500 in annuities to hit the two-thirds threshold. Stevens advises that people use both a fixed annuity and a variable annuity, with the latter serving as an inflation hedge.

To provide annual income equal to $13,500 from annuities, Stevens estimates you’ll need to plunk down a total investment of about $210,000.

That leaves $540,000 left in her IRA. To cover the other $16,500 of income she’ll need, she would initially draw down 3% annually from her portfolio—if she didn’t use annuities, that amount would be 4%. (Future withdrawal rates would be influenced by inflation and market performance.)

“This is the big benefit of a diversified income plan. Less stress on your portfolio, and less likelihood that a bad sequence of returns would cause it to run out of money over a long retirement,” says Stevens.

Handing over 28% of your hard-won retirement savings isn’t easy, even if it provides guaranteed income over the long term.

“It can be hard,” said Stevens. “We’re big believers in people going from an accumulation mindset during their working years to an ‘income for life’ mindset when they actually need the money.”

Floors and Buckets

Shrewsbury takes a somewhat different approach: floors and buckets.

The floor part of the plan involves figuring out your basic income needs—food, clothing and insurance—and covering those costs with guaranteed income. If you fund that amount via Social Security and a pension, great. If not, consider filling the gap with an annuity.

Without a firm foundation of guaranteed income, “the rest of the house will be shaky,” says Shrewsbury.

The remainder of your portfolio should consist of three buckets: conservative, moderate and aggressive.

The conservative bucket includes short-term investments like T-bills. It provides money for years with more spending. Hello, inflation! The moderate bucket is funded by securities like real estate investment trusts (REITs) or dividend ETFs, which offer steady income plus appreciation. The aggressive bucket is filled with stocks.

Any annual gains from the moderate and aggressive buckets are siphoned off to replenish the conservative bucket.

This approach might leave potential gains on the table, admits Shrewsbury, but that’s better than not knowing if you’ll have enough money to live out your golden years.

Pick a Plan—Then Stick with It

The right plan for you depends not only on your financial circumstances but also on your personality.

Do you like knowing how much money you’ll have each month? Or are you willing to be flexible if it means more income down the line? Do market corrections freak you out? Do you want to leave money for your family?

Talk to a financial advisor to help plan and decide the best course of action. Having a plan should help inoculate you against fear-inducing headlines.

“There are two types of people who win at retirement: people with a plan and people with a pension,” says Shrewsbury. “If you have both, you’re in great shape. If you don’t have either, it’s a crap shoot.”

