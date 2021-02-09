Money can be a hot topic for couples. A 2020 poll by Personal Capital revealed that 53% of respondents found talking money with their significant other stressful. The same poll found that 35% of respondents have kept secrets about financial decisions to avoid conflict.

While always seeing eye to eye on money topics may be challenging for many couples, regularly talking about finances can alleviate some of that stress and move a couple toward the same goals.

One way to create natural opportunities to discuss money is by planning budgeting date nights. Planning a night out to talk about budgeting with your spouse may not sound fun on the surface, but it can do wonders for your relationship.

Here’s a look at how to plan a budgeting date night with your spouse or partner.

Planning a Budgeting Date Night

Planning a regular date night is hard enough, so how do you plan one that’s specific to money conversations and budgeting?

The good news is that it’s not as complicated as it seems. You and your spouse probably know each other better than anyone. Use that knowledge as your guide when you start to plan a budgeting date night.

While there’s no one right way to plan a budget date night, successful ones do have several things in common. Here are some tips to consider when starting.

1. Make It a Date Night First

A budgeting date night should first and foremost be a date night. Work and life have a way of leaving little energy left in the tank for each other. If you have kids, there’s even less time to get away. Whether you stay in or go out, make it a fun night together.

Chhavi Agarwal, work from home expert on Mrs Daaku Studio, says, “This is a very boring task, so we make budget night fun. We order our favorite food, pour wine, play music and then sit down with it. We almost always end this with a movie together.”

Yes, talk about your finances, but don’t forget to leave room for each other, too.

2. Consider Each Other’s Feelings and Experiences

Using my relationship as an example, my wife and I have a lot in common, but we’ve also had different experiences growing up that shaped our views and values. Both of us have valid thoughts and feelings about money (and other life topics). When either of us puts our own views on a pedestal, it creates an unhealthy tension.

Money is one of the leading causes of conflict in relationships. Part of that is because we often don’t take time to listen to each other or understand the backstory behind why we feel a certain way. Show your spouse you value their thoughts and feelings by listening and asking questions.

Budgeting date nights should be free from blaming and shaming. Hurtful words said in the heat of conflict are hard to heal. Kelan Kline from The Savvy Couple says it’s important to “have lots of empathy and understanding that you won’t agree on everything. Work towards a solution and agreement that works for everyone.”

3. Don’t Try to Do It All in One Night

Managing your money as a couple or family is no walk in the park. There are a lot of moving parts. Don’t try to tackle all of your money issues in one date night.

Start by establishing some common goals for your date nights and your money, and go from there. Do a quick overview of your finances to find any red flags or choose a specific area of your budget to focus on for the night. If your grocery spending is blowing up your monthly budget, use the night to brainstorm ways to save money on food.

As with anything new, there’s a learning curve involved. “When we first got married almost every time money came up it ended in a fight,” says Kelly Anne Smith, founder of Freedom In A Budget. “We now know how to communicate about money and keep our goals and future at the center of the conversation.”

4. Make It a Priority

Like anything in a relationship, if you don’t make time for date nights, they will never happen. Make your budgeting date nights a priority.

“We all spend so much time making money,” says Vee Weir, founder of Vee Frugal Fox, “but we rarely find the time to sit down and make the money work for the life we want to have.”

Don’t just talk about having money date nights. Plan them out in advance. Schedule dates and add them to your calendar. Make them nonnegotiable and protect those nights, so nothing else gets in the way. Date nights could be weekly, monthly or even quarterly. Find what works for both of you and make it a priority.

5. Take Action

End your budgeting date nights by having a clear plan until your next money date. It could be as simple as setting the agenda for the next date night or setting money goals. If you discussed increasing your emergency fund, use the next month to find ways to deposit more funds into your account.

“These budget nights have taught us how to communicate better. When we listen to each other, we’ve learned to accept each other’s wants,” says Dan Hinz, financial coach at Adulting With Money. “Instead of being defensive with our money, we’ve learned to say yes to as much as we can. We have learned to express what we want instead of demanding it. Or buying things in secret.”

Budgeting Date Night Tips From Experts

Are you thinking about planning a money date night with your partner soon? Then, check out these tips from financial experts who’ve learned how to do it right.

Set Reasonable Expectations

“Because we talk regularly about what’s happening or what needs to happen with money, the goals are clear, so we naturally act (spend, save) on what’s important to us…Set your expectations. You might not agree on everything, but when the goals are clear, it’s easier to compromise to get what you both really want. It gets easier over time.” —Whitney Bonds, founder of Tried and True Mom Jobs

Talk It Out

“Money date nights might seem like an intimidating idea, but there are ways to make it more exciting and like something to look forward to. My husband and I created a silly team name and put our money chat in our calendar every Thursday night under that name. We also start every money date by reviewing our joint goals. This reminds us we’re on the same team and helps prevent heated discussions.” —Catherine Alford, author of the upcoming book Mom’s Got Money (Wiley, April 2021)

“I think it is important to note that, at first, all we did was talk. About our feelings, our frustrations, why splitting rent 50/50 wasn’t equitable, how our parents handled money, how we wanted to be different, where we wanted to be in five years, etc. It took time to get there, to combine our finances and develop our shared goals. The most important part is actually taking the time to engage in money conversations.” —Bethany McCamish, founder of His and Her FI Post

Know Your Goals

“When starting money date nights, keep your goals at the center. Most likely, the reason you are wanting to save more money is to go towards a new house or big vacation. Keep that big goal at the center of the conversation.” —Kelly Anne Smith, founder of Freedom In A Budget

“Your first step is to define a common goal that you both want. Buying a house, going on a vacation, or paying off some debt, whatever. Anything that helps you combine forces rather than fighting each other. Joint accounts are good. Budgeting together is great. But common goals are—by far—the best.” —Dan Hinz, financial coach at Adulting With Money

Have Some Fun

“Keep it light and keep it simple. If your spouse is not into talking about money (like mine), try to limit the money talk and focus on the emotional benefit instead. Find out your spouse’s motivations, dreams and goals.” —Andy Hill, family finance expert from Marriage, Kids and Money

“Make it as fun and laid back as possible. Start by talking about your dreams together. Really plan out your entire dream life with one another and work your way back from there. By starting with the end in mind, you will develop your big WHY together. When you both share the same goals and motivation, talking about money becomes much easier.” —Kelan Kline, personal finance expert and owner of The Savvy Couple

Respect Your Partner’s Point of View

“Come in with an open mind and heart. Remember that your partner is being brave in telling you what they want to do with their money. Try to accommodate and compromise together…monthly budget meetings build on each other, and you’ll be surprised with the progress you can make in three, six or 12 months.” —Vee Weir, founder of Vee Frugal Fox

“Every partnership is made up of individuals. And these Individuals have their own vision for their own future and their future as a couple. Making sure to discuss each partner’s vision during a money date will help each partner feel heard and part of the process.” —Melody Fanslau, creator of the personal finance blog Cash for Tacos

Focus on Solutions

“Just do it. Money affects a relationship, and it is always better to get your spouse on the same page as you. To begin with, discuss your money habits and financial goals…Always focus on solutions and not the problem. If you focus on problems, you will end up in a bitter argument, which dilutes the purpose of holding budget date nights.” —Chhavi Agarwal, work from home expert on Mrs Daaku Studio

“Be consistent. I know that life gets busy, but you should prioritize money date nights with your partner. The more consistent you are, the more routine it will feel and the more comfortable you will be having these (sometimes difficult) conversations. It’s the baby steps that add up to lasting change.” —Jazzy, founder of First Hustle Then Brunch

Making the Most of Your Time Together

Whether talking about money or just getting away from life’s noise, date nights are about connecting and growing with each other. Consider also investing in your relationship—and your family’s future—by planning regular budgeting date nights.

