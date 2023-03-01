How to Pick Stocks in a Stock Picker's Market

The phrase “stock picker’s market” is one of my least favorite among the cliche- and jargon-ridden business of finance. That is not because it is overused, although it is, but because there is an element of self-justification to it that makes it effectively meaningless. The evidence clearly shows that an investor who buys a low-cost index fund and holds it will do better on average than someone who tries to pick winners and losers themselves, or who pays fees to a manager to do it for them. And yet, no matter what the conditions, those managers will tell anyone that will listen that it is a stock picker’s market.

The fact that the phrase is used to justify fund managers’ large salaries, however, doesn’t mean that there aren’t times when individual stocks can be expected to outperform the broader market to such an extent that overweighting a few of them in your portfolio is a wise thing to do. The numbers show that we are in such a time right now.

This earnings season so far has been mixed, at least in terms of how reports have been perceived. We have seen a slightly below average 68% of S&P 500 companies beat expectations for EPS, but those expectations were pretty low, and even the beats have at times been achieved on lower-than-expected revenue. That indicates that things aren’t going great in the broader economy, but some companies are handling it better than others.

In retail, for example, Walmart (WMT) recorded a nice beat last week and the stock popped, while Target’s (TGT) also beat forecasts, but their earnings were not as clear cut and the stock dropped, then bounced around before settling close to unchanged on the release day. Then there is Kohl’s (KSS), which reported this morning. They missed massively on EPS and same store sales growth and issued negative guidance for the year. Hardly surprisingly, that stock is trading down more than 9% in the premarket as I write this. That is three big box retailers operating in the same conditions, one a positive, one flat, and one a negative. Variation like that is just about the definition of a stock picker’s market.

That isn’t just a retail thing, either. The same can be said in other sectors, too. Take banking, for example, and compare the big miss of expectations by Goldman Sachs (GS) to the beat from Bank of America (BAC). Or tech, where Meta's (META) positive outlook caused a pop in that stock, a markedly different reaction to Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL), where a miss early in February set up a trend that saw the stock lose around 20% on the month.

You get the picture, right? There is variation, not just between sectors, but between individual stocks within each sector. That is not uncommon when economic conditions are worsening. In tough times, bad decisions are punished more and good ones are rewarded more, and the execution of strategies becomes almost more important than the strategies themselves.

The thing is, though, if you follow a few simple rules, you don’t have to pay big fees to a manager to pick stocks, even in a “stock picker’s market.” From an investor's perspective, the thing to realize is that companies on the right path and executing well will continue to see their stock outperform. This is not a time to second guess yourself, or to try to be too clever. It is a time for momentum plays rather than contrarian plays, for riding the wave of proven success in these current conditions, as opposed to betting on a sudden turnaround.

If you remember those few simple things, then you can be a stock picker in a stock picker’s market.

