How To Pay Off $50,000 In Student Loans

For many students and recent graduates, student loan debt can be an overwhelming concern. As education evolves, tuition expenses and loan sums continue to rise. The average student loan debt amount is slightly over $30,000. However, many borrowers owe $50,000 or more in student loan debt. This isn’t impossible to overcome using the right repayment methods.

6 Ways To Pay Off $50,000 in Student Loans

If you owe $50,000 in student loans, there are several strategies and options to eliminate your debt in a timely manner.

1. Determine Your Payment Budget

Developing a monthly payment budget can keep you on track with your repayment schedule. Look over your income and determine your monthly payment budget for your student loans.

Some private lenders might offer hardship assistance to their borrowers. However, you’ll need to meet eligibility requirements first—which vary by lender.

2. Look At Alternate Repayment Plans

Consider enrolling in another repayment plan to change your term length. Shortening your repayment term increases your monthly payments while lengthening your term decreases them.

Federal borrowers could enroll in an income-driven repayment (IDR) plan that establishes payment amounts based on a percentage of their discretionary income. Your payments could be as low as $0 if you’re unemployed.

Note that most private student loan lenders don’t offer IDR plans. However, if you have private loans and can calculate your monthly budget, you may qualify for hardship assistance.

3. Consider Refinancing or Consolidation

You can combine your federal student loans through a direct consolidation loan to make your debt easier to manage.

If you have federal and private student loans or only private student loans, consider refinancing. Student loan refinancing involves getting a new loan to pay off your outstanding debt, leaving you with one monthly payment to your new lender. Your new interest rate is based on your credit score, history and new repayment terms.

However, refinancing doesn’t guarantee lower interest rates or monthly payments. You could also lose any federal protections or benefits. Carefully consider your options before risking any benefits.

4. Research Forgiveness Options

Your federal student loans can be forgiven or canceled under specific circumstances.

Public sector workers might also be eligible for Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF). Your employer must help you qualify for PSLF forgiveness. The program differs from other one-time forgiveness options.

Teachers, government employees, nonprofit workers, medical professionals or those with disabilities are also eligible for student loan forgiveness. However, loan forgiveness isn’t typically granted until you make the equivalent of 120 payments, and you’ll still make payments while your application is under review.

5. Find an Employer That Will Help

Some employers will match student loan contributions up to a certain amount, effectively doubling your payments. For example, if you pay $50 monthly, your employer could make that $100 per month to help repay your loans even sooner.

If you’re exploring new jobs, explore companies that provide student loan assistance as a benefit. Some companies assist more than others, and you should ask your prospective employee if they offer it as a benefit when interviewing.

6. Try Debt Avalanche or Snowball Methods

The debt avalanche or debt snowball are helpful ways to tackle your student loan debt.

Debt snowball method. Write out all your student loans, including your minimum payment amount, interest rate, due date and remaining balance. You’ll make the minimum payments on all your loans and devote your extra income to eliminating the smallest debt first. Once you pay off the smallest debt, move on to the next-lowest debt while making minimum payments on your other loans.

Write out all your student loans, including your minimum payment amount, interest rate, due date and remaining balance. You’ll make the minimum payments on all your loans and devote your extra income to eliminating the smallest debt first. Once you pay off the smallest debt, move on to the next-lowest debt while making minimum payments on your other loans. Debt avalanche method. This method focuses on the debt with the highest interest rate, which lessens your additional interest payments. As you make your minimum payments, put any extra cash toward the debt with the highest interest. Once you eliminate one debt, move on to the next high-interest debt.

These methods may take longer for some borrowers. For instance, with a direct consolidation loan, you only make one loan payment per month. In that case, consider other repayment options better suited for your situation.

How Long Will It Take To Repay $50,000 in Student Loans?

Your debt repayment time depends on many factors, including your graduation status, personal income, household size and loan types. IDR plans allow you to make payments for 20 or 25 years—depending on the plan—and anything left after that is forgiven. Direct consolidation loans let you pay for 30 years or more.

Before you choose a strategy, make sure to factor the repayment term length into your budget.

