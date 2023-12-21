How To Pay For College As A Veteran

The military offers a number of educational benefits for service members to help them pay for tuition, housing, books and supplies.

Before you apply for college, determine your financial aid needs and survey the options offered by the government to fund your education.

1. Post-9/11 GI Bill

The Post-9/11 GI Bill provides education benefits to military veterans with at least 90 days of service on or after Sept. 10, 2001. You must also meet one of the following criteria to qualify:

You were honorably discharged or received a Purple Heart

You were honorably discharged with a service-related disability after at least 30 continuous days of service

You’re a dependent child of a qualifying veteran or service member

If you fulfill one of these criteria, you could receive the following education benefits:

Tuition and fees. The VA could cover up to the full cost of tuition and fees at public, in-state colleges. If you opt for a private institution, you can receive up to a national maximum amount.

The VA could cover up to the full cost of tuition and fees at public, in-state colleges. If you opt for a private institution, you can receive up to a national maximum amount. Living stipend. You could get a stipend to use on housing or other expenses. The amount will be based on the average cost of living where your school is located.

You could get a stipend to use on housing or other expenses. The amount will be based on the average cost of living where your school is located. Books and supplies. If you need books and supplies, you can receive up to $1,000 per school year.

If you need books and supplies, you can receive up to $1,000 per school year. Relocation. You could be eligible for $500 if you have to move more than 500 miles to go to college and live in a low-population area with six or fewer people per square mile.

You could be eligible for $500 if you have to move more than 500 miles to go to college and live in a low-population area with six or fewer people per square mile. Exam reimbursement. The VA may reimburse you for exams like the SAT and the College-Level Examination Program (CLEP).

2. Yellow Ribbon Program

The Yellow Ribbon Program steps in to fill any funding gaps you may have after receiving Post-9/11 GI Bill benefits.

These additional grants and scholarships can be helpful if you opt for a private college or university, an out-of-state public school or a graduate program. You can apply for the Yellow Ribbon Program through your school’s financial aid office if you’ve applied for the GI Bill.

Once you submit your application, your school will start by examining the number of students currently enrolled in the program. If they’ve already reached their enrollment threshold, you may not be able to join the program. The school will then determine your aid amount based on your school’s tuition, fees and the amount of aid you’ve already received.

However, not all colleges or universities participate in the program, so search for your institution in the VA’s Yellow Ribbon School database.

3. Montgomery GI Bill

If you don’t qualify for the Post 9/11 GI Bill, you might still qualify for education assistance through the Montgomery GI Bill (MGIB). This program provides up to 36 months of benefits to those who have served on active duty or in the Selected Reserve and meet other requirements.

To qualify for the Montgomery GI Bill Active Duty (MGIB-AD) you must have served for at least two years, entered active duty after June 30, 1985 and have a high school diploma or GED.

The amount of benefits you’ll receive depends on your length of service, program and other factors. The Selected Reserve program requires at least six years of service for those who entered after June 30, 1985 or for specific training programs after September 30, 1990.

4. National Call To Service

The National Call to Service program is an alternative to the Montgomery GI Bill for those who performed a period of national service. You can receive one of the following benefits:

A $5,000 cash bonus

Student loan repayment up to $18,000

Educational assistance based on the MGIB-AD rate for 12 or 36 months

Educational assistance is equal to 50% of your MGIB-AD if your monthly rate is less than three years

To qualify for this benefit, you need 15 months of active duty service in a military occupational specialty and 24 months of reserve service after that. Your service must have been in the Armed Forces, Selected Reserve, Individual Ready Reserve, Americorps or another domestic national service program.

5. Veterans’ Educational Assistance Program

The Veterans’ Educational Assistance Program (VEAP) is an educational assistance program that requires service members to make contributions to an account from their active duty pay, which the military matches at the rate of $2 for every $1. As long as you put between $25 and $2,700 in your account over the course of at least three months, you can use your VEAP benefits to pay for tuition costs.

You can request a withdrawal by submitting a refund application to your VA regional office.

6. State-Based Discounts

Several states offer tuition waivers or discounts to veterans attending college. Waiver amounts may vary by state, and each has its own application process. Connecticut, for example, waives tuition at community colleges and state universities for qualifying veterans who are state residents, and the children of veterans who were declared missing in action during service.

Check with your state’s VA website to find out about college benefits for veterans. Your school’s financial aid office might also be able to point you in the right direction.

7. Scholarships and Grants

Scholarships and grants are excellent options if you’ve already maxed out your VA or federal benefits. You must fill out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA), which qualifies you for federal and state grants, work-study and student loans.

You can also find scholarships and grants from private organizations. Some are earmarked specifically for veterans, while others may be based on grades, community service, demonstrated leadership, athletics, sports or more.

Online scholarship search engines can help you find and apply for relevant scholarships. You might also ask your school counselor or financial aid office for guidance.

8. Work-Study Programs

The VA offers a work-study program for veterans enrolled at least 3/4-time in a college degree, vocational or professional program. Work-study programs also require enrollment in a VA educational benefits program, such as the post-9/11 GI program.

You can work part-time and get paid hourly, typically with the federal or state minimum wage. The jobs may be at a VA facility or a VA-related position on campus.

You can apply by filling out the Application for Work-Study Allowance. Federal work-study programs are also available through your state or school, although they’re only reserved for students with financial need.

9. Student Loans

You can use student loans to cover educational expenses once you’ve exhausted all your other aid options.

The Department of Education offers federal student loans with competitive, fixed interest rates. Loan types include direct subsidized loans, direct unsubsidized loans and PLUS loans for parents and graduates.

Federal student loan borrowers can also utilize income-driven repayment plans. Veteran student loans can qualify for forgiveness programs based on their service and other factors. You can access federal student loans by submitting the FAFSA. Your financial aid award letter will detail the amount you can borrow.

If you have any remaining funding gaps, consider private student loans from a bank, credit union or online lender. For private student loans, you need a decent credit score or a creditworthy cosigner to improve your eligibility.

Unlike most federal loans, private student loans usually don’t have borrowing limits. However, they’re not eligible for the same benefits that federal loans have.

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.