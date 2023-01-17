Markets

How to navigate a bewildering market landscape: podcast

January 17, 2023

Written by Peter Thal Larsen for Reuters

Reuters

 Reuters


LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - The pandemic boom lured in new and younger investors. Now interest rates are up, asset prices are down, and ESG investing faces a backlash. In this Exchange podcast, Morningstar CEO Kunal Kapoor talks about personalising investment, the value of data, and taking the long view.

