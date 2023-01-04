How To Maximize The Chase Sapphire Reserve Travel Credit

The Chase Sapphire Reserve® card’s $300 travel credit is one of the most significant credit card benefits on the market. This can make it a little easier to swallow the card’s $550 annual fee.

But to get the most out of the Chase Sapphire Reserve® travel credit, you need to know a little bit about how it works. Read on for more information.

How Do You Earn the Chase Sapphire Reserve Travel Credit?

Earning the Chase Sapphire Reserve® travel credit is a straightforward process. Every cardholder receives $300 in travel-related credit. When you spend money on an eligible transaction, you will receive a statement credit for that amount, up to a total $300 per year.

The credit will reset during your anniversary year, giving you a full year to use up this credit. Once the anniversary has passed, the $300 credit will reset. To find out when your year begins, call Chase’s customer service hotline at 1-800-935-9935.

The credit will only apply to travel-related purchases, including:

Airlines

Buses, taxis, limousines, ferries, toll bridges and highways

Campgrounds

Car rental agencies

Cruise lines

Discount travel sites

Hotels and motels

Parking lots and garages

Passenger trains

Purchases made through an airline, such as onboard WiFi, extra refreshments and upgraded seats

Timeshares

Travel agencies

Whether or not an item qualifies for the credit depends on how a merchant categorizes their business, which cannot be changed by Chase. For example, if you stay at a hotel attached to an amusement park, the travel credit will only be available if the merchant codes your stay as a hotel and not an amusement park.

The main cardholder does not have to be the one responsible for the transaction. Purchases made by an authorized card user will also qualify for the travel credit. Adding an authorized user does not increase the travel credit; the $300 limit will not change.

Purchases made through the Chase Travel Center are only applicable if you did not use any Chase Ultimate Rewards® points to make the purchase. For example, if you paid for plane tickets partially with points and partially with your Chase Sapphire Reserve® card, that will not qualify for the $300 travel credit.

The following purchases are not eligible for the travel credit:

Annual fees

Balance transfers

Cash advances

Foreign currency

Interest fees

Money orders

Travelers checks

Wire transfers

Taking money from a foreign ATM or buying a meal at a restaurant abroad also will not count as a travel-related purchase.

Normally, cardholders earn 3 Ultimate Rewards points on each travel-related purchase made using their Chase Sapphire Reserve. But, that does not apply to the first $300 in eligible travel transactions that receive a statement credit.

Unlike welcome bonuses, the $300 travel credit is available on an ongoing basis to existing cardholders and not just new cardholders. There is no limit on how many years you can receive the travel credit.

How To Use the Sapphire Reserve Travel Credit

The Chase travel credit is one of the easiest card benefits to utilize. All you have to do is use the Chase Sapphire Reserve® card when you’re spending money with a travel-related provider. If the transaction was made in an eligible category, then you will receive the credit.

You do not have to manually activate the travel credit to qualify for it. It will automatically be applied if you spend money in a pre-approved category.

When you make an eligible purchase, the statement credit will immediately post to the account. It will be counted toward that billing period or the following one. Unlike points or miles, you do not have to manually redeem the statement credit to receive it.

How To Check Your Travel Credit

To see how much of your travel credit is left, log onto your credit card account at Chase.com. After you’ve signed in, click on the Ultimate Rewards® portal on the right-hand side. If you have multiple Chase cards, click on the Chase Sapphire Reserve card.

Then, you will see the Ultimate Rewards site. Click on the Dashboard to the right, and you will see a section that says $300 Annual Travel Credit.

If you have already reached your travel credit statement limit, you will see a notice that says, “Got it! You received your $300 Annual Travel Credit this year.” Then, it will show when your travel credit will reset. If you have not received the full limit, it will show how much is remaining.

Only purchases that are posted during the anniversary year will count toward the travel credit. If a merchant delays posting a transaction until after the renewal date, then it will count toward the next $300 credit. That’s why it’s good to track your travel credit and make sure your transactions post within the specified timeframe.

Bottom Line

Using your Chase Sapphire Reserve® travel credit is fairly simple—as long as you use the card for travel purchases. If you have a variety of travel credit cards, make sure to use the Chase Sapphire Reserve® first until you’ve earned the credit.

Set a reminder to check the remaining travel credit every few months to ensure it’s being used. If you don’t take advantage of the travel credit, you may be better off with another travel credit card that has a lower annual fee.

