How to Maximize Annuity Income

(New York)

A lot of advisors and investors are looking at fixed annuities right now, especially fixed index annuities. Such products offer principal protection and lifetime income, both of which are in short supply given current market conditions. It is important to remember though, that FIAs were only built to beat CD returns by a small margin, they are not supposed to have huge upside. With that said, there are ways to maximize returns, such as using income riders. These are extra features which provide higher lifetime income payments are a future date of your choice. They need to be added when you buy the annuity, not later, and do have annual fees.

FINSUM: Income riders are most popular with fixed index annuities, but do show up in some variable annuities and SPIAs.

annuities

fixed index annuities

fixed annuities

income riders

