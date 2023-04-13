Personal Finance

How to Market Annuities to Advisors

In an article for ThinkAdvisor, Sudipto Bannerjee, Ph.D. and the VP of Retirement Thought Leadership at T. Rowe Price, distilled some advice for advisors on how to educate clients about annuities. 

Recent research indicates that 70% of retirees are managing their money with the intention to preserve assets. While most of the discussion is about saving or investing, more important is how retirees will choose to spend their savings.

Given this reality, annuities offer major advantages since it comes with longevity protection, tax advantages, and potentially even income guarantees. It also reduces the risk that retirees will exhaust their savings. 

The research indicates that retirees prioritize asset presentation, and it has a major impact on well-being. And, they cite running out of money as their biggest fear. Thus, annuities can be useful to accomplish both objectives. 

We can see how this plays out by comparing the performance of retirees who have a pension against those that don’t. After 18 years of retirement, retirees with a pension only saw a 4% drop in assets, while those without a pension saw a 34% reduction in total assets. 

Finsum: Annuities are a great option for investors especially since a guaranteed income leads to increased preservation of assets. 

