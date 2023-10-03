How to Manage Communications to Keep and Grow Your Customers — No Matter How They Contact You

By Grant Freeman, President of Thryv

More than half of smartphone users utilize an average of 10 different apps each day, checking them 10 times daily, primarily for communication (and based on my own behavior, I think this estimate might even be low!). For small business owners, these habits can translate into higher customer satisfaction and growth — but only if they can keep up with all the ways consumers communicate with them.

If I miss a friend’s personal message because I didn’t see the notification or have not logged into a messaging app in a while, it’s not a big deal. But when a small business owner misses a customer or prospect inquiry, they can lose revenue.

There are so many channels through which customers can communicate that when your business is not fully connected to those channels, it creates delays in service and decreases customer satisfaction. Centralized communication overcomes this potential chaos and turns customer touchpoints into rewarding conversations.

You have to meet customers where they are

Thryv surveyed 1,000 small businesses and found that they use, on average, 11 channels each month to communicate with their customers. This fragmentation in communication is leading to mass disarray, confusion and lost opportunity. With our “Amazoned'' culture, however, small business owners must go where their customers are, fast. Otherwise, if customers have to wait for a response, they’ll simply take their business elsewhere.

Unfortunately, we’ve heard from many solo-preneuers who are literally and figuratively unable to be everywhere because it’s too much — both financially and logistically.

Most small businesses lack teams of marketers and admins readily available to greet customers on every channel. Cycling through 11 disparate apps every hour to ensure they're not missing communication is cumbersome and time-consuming.

I can relate. Whenever I get an influx of notifications from different apps on my phone, it makes me a little anxious, and I feel the need to check right away, distracting me from whatever I’m doing at the time. Studies show it takes at least 20 minutes to regain focus.



But how can businesses manage their communications so they can get value without being overwhelmed? It starts with a defined customer journey.

Determining the customer communications journey

With the high number of channels, business leaders don’t always know what the customer journey looks like. Did they come from a Google ad? A referral? A social platform? As part of frequent discussions I have with small business owners, I help educate them on the breadth of communications options.

Here’s a checklist that may help:

If someone needed your service, how would they find you?

If they find you, how would they communicate with you?

If they commit to purchasing your services, what comes next?

If they need to book an appointment for those services, how would they do that?

How do you remind them about that appointment?

Upon meeting with the potential customer, how do you give them an estimate?

Lastly, how do they pay?

After you determine the answers to these questions, it’s time to streamline this process. In each interaction, the goal is to turn your customer journey into a single conversation that can lead to a conversion and repeat business.

How to turn every disparate customer into a singular conversation

Responding quickly, no matter from where the lead comes, helps ensure that customers remain engaged and increases the chances they’ll return to a business for repeat service. In the same way, a delay in initial interaction can discourage a customer, and any disruption during the customer journey can also cause attrition.

The answer is a centralized inbox that combines all the most popular small business communication channels — from email to text to phone to video — into a single, linear conversation for every one of their customers. Look for a platform that is quick to set up, easy to customize and ultimately simplifies your day-to-day operations.

Keep in mind the necessary native integrations with platforms like Gmail, Outlook, iCloud, Hotmail and any other iMap email applications. This integration capability allows small businesses to easily import their customer history and use their preferred email programs.

These benefits are especially important for small business owners who are at risk for burnout because they wear too many hats. They have to be the CFO, the CEO and every other functional leader, all while actually providing services.

With the right business platform, small businesses can alleviate their communications responsibilities, better manage their day-to-day and empower their teams to own valuable customer connections.

Get customers—and keep them

According to recent data from Zendesk, 50% of consumers will switch to a competitor after one bad experience, and 80% will switch to a competitor after more than one bad experience.

With the myriad options for communication, today’s small businesses must go where customers (and prospects) are. With the right technology, focused on centralized conversations, these owners can better manage every step of the customer journey — from initial interaction to conversion — and use it as an opportunity to grow.

