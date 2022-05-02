Personal Finance

How to Manage Clients in Volatile Markets

There are several threats that are targeting portfolios right now in terms of volatility. The first is inflation, and investors need to make considerations like planning ahead for the near term for big financial costs. Advisors can also help investors with rising interest rates. Rising interest rates mean variable debt will become more costly so more payments are better in the short run, and locking in fixed rates could be smart before yields climb too high. Finally, concerning general volatility due to slowing growth, it really depends on demographics. For young investors, advisors should steer them through market difficulty by bringing their experience with it previously. For more seasoned investors nearer to retirement, investors should consider pivoting to safer assets in order to avoid sharp losses in market swings.

Finsum: There are intricate strategies or specific funds to help in terms of volatility that advisors should consider.

