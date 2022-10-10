How to Make Sure Your ESG Investments Are the Real Deal

By Katie Mehnert, founder and CEO, ALLY Energy

More than ever, shareholders want the companies they invest in to make real progress on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) issues. A string of studies this year make this clear. In one study, just over half of retail investors said ESG has influenced their investments. In another, 65% of investors said it’s important for corporations, banks, and other financial institutions to disclose information about their climate change risks and strategy. And in a third, a whopping 90% of investors said it’s important for executives to prioritize recruiting diverse talent.

The desire on the part of shareholders is clear. Unfortunately, the reality of what corporations are actually doing can sometimes be more difficult to decipher.

Just about all organizations make promises about the climate, diversity, inclusion and other ESG issues. But promises don’t automatically translate into results. An analysis published by the Harvard Business Review looked at some companies in ESG and non-ESG portfolios. It found that “companies in the ESG portfolios had worse compliance record(s) for both labor and environmental rules.”

To many of us who work to advance ESG, this does not come as a big surprise. As more organizations jump on the proverbial bandwagon, it can be difficult for investors to keep track of who is authentic -- and who is just saying what they want to hear.

Sometimes this phenomenon reaches absurd heights. For years, I have faced online attacks, trolling, and harassment from groups that oppose my organization’s work for ESG in the energy sector. Now, seeing how times have shifted, some of those same people are suddenly presenting themselves as pro-sustainability and pro-diversity. And not knowing any better, some business leaders are taking them at their word.

As an investor, you want to know who is the real deal -- who makes ESG issues a core value of their business. Here are keys to finding out.

Demand metrics

The kinds of failures described by HBR should not take investors by surprise. Year round, in shareholder calls, conversations with executives, and emails with investor relations representatives, request data -- including figures that go beyond what’s required.

Don’t just look for evidence of board-level diversity change. Look at all levels, and potential lines of succession. Get detailed workforce metrics. It’s easy to appoint people in the senior ranks, but much harder to build a sustainable, inclusive pipeline of talent.

Look for acknowledgment of previous harm

One of the toughest things for anyone to do can be to admit previous failings. But I have found consistently that the organizations that make the most headway in advancing toward concrete ESG goals are those that are unafraid to say where they went wrong. Take one of the world’s largest mining companies for example. Earlier this year, Rio Tinto came out with a stunning report based on an external review that found major problems in its workforce, including sexual assault, sexism, racism, harassment, and bullying. CEO Jakob Stausholm vowed to take a long series of steps to right these wrongs. Investors were among the loudest voices demanding action.

As a business leader myself, I know the importance of facing one’s failings. When I spoke out for racial justice in 2020, some people asked me why I had not done so with that much conviction in the past. I explained that I had no good answer, and had given in to fear -- the fear of saying the wrong thing, not offering anything constructive, or even offending people.

If executives are willing to be honest about where they’ve gone wrong, they’re more likely to course correct going forward.

Beware of window dressing

In an effort to appear genuinely committed to ESG, some organizations invite diverse speakers and climate activists to their events and podcasts. Don’t be impressed by this. If they don’t demonstrate evidence or proof points of achievement year over year, they’re not the real deal.

Fortunately, many executives understand that ESG results are crucial for building a company that will last. "You cannot go against the grain of society and expect to be a long-term successful company,” BP CEO Bernard Looney told the Financial Times. And Franklin Templeton finds that, “Within the Morningstar universe, mutual funds that include D&I criteria (including ESG) in their investment strategies saw their assets under management more than double in two years, to $49 billion. And publicly traded equity funds investing in companies with more women in leadership positions and strong additional equality metrics saw their assets grow 51% in 2021."

Metrics and demonstrated performance are meaningful -- not promises. The more companies come to understand this, the more they, their shareholders, and the world will benefit.

Katie Mehnert is founder and CEO of ALLY Energy. She has served as an ambassador for the U.S. Department of Energy’s Equity in Energy initiative since 2020 and is an appointed representative of the National Petroleum Council.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.