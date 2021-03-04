How to Make Sure Heirs Protect Their Inheritance

(New York)

Here is a tough fact for anyone to consider: 70% of wealthy families will lose their wealth by the second generation, and 90% will squander it by the third, according to a study by the Williams Group wealth consultancy. That means parents are fighting an uphill battle in trying to educate their children/heirs on how to manage finances. It sounds very simple to say, but education and learning the value of hard work from an early age are the best ways to ensure a successful continuation of wealth. Three top tips for clients are: be open with your family about wealth, its creation, and continuation; educate your family members about wealth creating/growth strategies; and put a lot of care into tax planning to avoid inheritance tax pitfalls.

FINSUM: Many people struggle with how to talk to their children about money, but as is often the case, the most difficult things to do are usually the most important ones.

inheritance

IGWT

heirs

