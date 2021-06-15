How to Make Smart Business Decisions When You're Flying By the Seat of Your Pants

By Amaan Kazi, chief executive officer of Verified Market Research

Every business leader wants to make smart decisions — but during the COVID-19 pandemic, organizations have had to rapidly pivot into new ways of doing business. That’s made it hard to make data-driven decisions, because often there simply isn’t any internal data to use to guide your planning processes.

That’s left many companies making judgment calls based on little more than hope and intuition — an uncomfortable position for any manager to be in. Understandably, many companies are now looking to put an end to the guesswork and improvisation, and find their way back to more measured ways of making key decisions.

Unfortunately, that’s easier said than done. Often, as companies emerge from crises they seek to revert back to old ways of doing things — but the world has changed, and old datasets and research paradigms may not be as relevant as they once were. To make smarter decisions in the post-COVID world, companies need a fresh approach that uses smarter strategies and intelligence sources to enable them to re-integrate genuinely salient data into their decision making.

Here are 5 key principles you should rely on:

1. Stay up to date. This is really the big one — if you’re going through uncertain times, you need to make sure you’re using the most accurate and up-to-date information to guide your decisions. Be certain you’re partnering with data or research organizations that can deliver up-to-the-moment datasets, to ensure you’re able to stay ahead of the competition and respond nimbly to fluctuating market trends.

2. Learn from the past. While you need to guarantee you can address current market conditions, that doesn’t mean you should discard all pre-pandemic data. Sometimes historical data can shed light on current trends: if you’re in construction, for instance, it might be helpful to look at the way the industry has historically responded to high lumber prices. The impact of the chip shortage on the tech supply chains — and downstream industries such as automotive manufacturing — can also be understood using historical data to analyze vulnerabilities and opportunities. Other industries might benefit from looking at how their specific niche has historically responded to periods of economic recovery.

3. Learn from other industries. If you’re in the market of selling widgets to gizmo-makers then it might seem useless to look at data from any other sector. But the reality is that smart analysis is about spotting patterns, and if you’re careful it’s possible to tease out useful lessons from the way other industries have faced challenges that are similar to those now affecting your business. Taking a broader view lets you smooth out industry-specific quirks and other wrinkles in the data, and gain a broader understanding that can guide you as you look to the future.

4. Trust, but verify. When the going gets tough, you’ll often need to rely on your gut instinct to carry you through. But that doesn’t mean simply winging it. The key is to use your intuition as a starting point to help you frame questions that can be tested and verified using data. If you suspect there’s going to be an increased demand for a particular product as people emerge from lockdown, think about how similar product launches or expansions have been handled in the past — and what knock-on effects such market changes might have on you, your competitors, and your customers.

5. Integrate data into workflows. Data shouldn’t just be used by top managers as they make impactful decisions. Especially during turbulent times, it’s important to bring data into your middle-managers’ and frontline workers’ daily operations. Embedded analytics and dashboarding can bring customized datasets within reach of all your company’s decision makers, helping to keep things on track no matter how chaotic things get. This is especially helpful as organizations seek to expand their workforce in the post-pandemic era: by putting data at your workers’ fingertips, you can keep your entire team aligned and help all your employees make smarter decisions.

During the COVID crisis, many organizations have wound up essentially flying by the seat of their pants. That’s understandable, and perhaps inevitable. But the companies that have weathered the crisis best, and the ones that are now poised to make the most of the opportunities that come with our reopening economy, are those that have continued to mould data and research into their decision making processes.

Crucially, this doesn’t simply mean reverting back to old tried-and-tested ways of doing business. The data and research that supported your decision-making pre-COVID simply isn’t as relevant in a post-pandemic world. As a recent Bain & Co report made clear, there’s no “normal” to go back to, so efforts to apply old-school strategies to the new business environment are “destined to result in mediocre performance—even failure—in the new world.”

The companies that will succeed in the new era will be those that actively seek to understand and explore the market's new dimensions. Instead of being driven by nostalgia for the old ways of doing things, companies need to build out business intelligence and research capabilities capable of generating fresh perspectives and new ways of thinking about the markets they’re trying to address.

So if you’ve been winging it, don’t worry: so has everyone else. The key is to avoid the temptation to slump back into old pre-pandemic postures, and instead focus on using fresh data and new analytic insights to guide your decision-making. We can’t go back to the old way of doing business. But we can’t move forward blindly, either. As we move into the post-pandemic era, make a commitment to stop guessing, and to start relying on facts and data to help your company find its new direction.

Amaan Kazi is the chief executive officer of Verified Market Research, a leading Global Research and Consulting firm that has been providing advanced analytical research solutions to 5000+ clients and more than 100 Global Fortune 500 companies.

