How To Make (Or Ask For) A 529 Plan Gift Contribution

Making a gift contribution to a 529 plan—an education investment account that offers tax benefits to help families save for college—is so common that many plans offer electronic codes, printable gift certificates and links for donating to students’ accounts. Here’s what you need to know to give a savings gift for the holidays, a birthday or other special occasion.

What’s Considered a 529 Plan Gift and How It’s Taxed

A gift contribution to a 529 plan is a deposit made by anyone but the account holder. If an aunt, uncle, grandparent or other family member makes a deposit, they are all considered gifts.

Although financial gifts generally are subject to a federal gift tax, you can give up to $15,000 per account in 2020 or 2021 and qualify for a gift tax exclusion. Since the limits are per plan, you could give more in aggregate than $15,000 and avoid taxes. If, for example, you’re contributing to three separate 529 plans, you can give up to $45,000 tax-free.

If you plan to give a lumpsum larger than $15,000, you also can avoid paying taxes on the gift using a benefit called five-year gift tax averaging. This allows you to make a one-time contribution of up to five times the annual limit ($75,000 in 2020 and 2021) and elect to spread the gift over five years. You wouldn’t be liable for a gift tax unless you made more contributions during that five-year period.

How to Claim a Tax Deduction

Depending on the state in which you live, you may be able to take a state income tax deduction or credit for your contribution to that state’s 529 plan. Tax breaks are one of several 529 plan benefits you may be able to take advantage of. Benefits do vary, though, as some states set per beneficiary limits, while others set aggregate limits. Still other states allow no deductions for gifts. Here are some examples:

In-state contributors to Maryland’s 529 savings plans can deduct up to $2,500 of gifts annually per beneficiary.

Alabama allows for up to $5,000 in deductions per single filer or $10,000 if filing jointly no matter how many 529 plans you contribute to.

Contributions to California’s 529 plan are not tax-deductible.

How to Make a Direct Contribution to a 529 Plan

There are generally three ways to make a gift contribution to a 529 plan:

By check

Via a gift card

Through an online college savings service

If you send a check directly to the 529 plan, you’ll need to include an account number and the beneficiary’s name on the check, says Patricia Roberts, chief operating officer at GiftOfCollege.com, a gift registry platform for college savings. Because confidential information is required, you’ll have to talk to the account holder to ask for the account number beforehand.

Checks and electronic payments are processed the same way any other contribution would be and are applied directly to funds in the account.

Gift cards purchased through a third-party vendor are processed a bit differently because they can be used for any 529 plan. Gift cards purchased through GiftOfCollege.com, for example, must be redeemed by the recipient, who will log in online and initiate a deposit into a linked 529 plan or student loan account. Once the transfer is initiated, the contribution is applied as cash just like other contributions.

You also can use a service like Ugift, which allows contributors to send gifts to 529 plan account holders without having to know the account number. The plan holder, however, will have to set up an account with Ugift and share a gift code with potential contributors.

Packaging a 529 Plan Gift

529 plan gifts are essentially a gift of cash, which—let’s be honest—isn’t the most exciting thing to open. You can dress up your contribution by:

Choosing 529 plan printable gift certificates. Some vendors offer the gift-giver the ability to create downloadable or electronic gift certificates to acknowledge the contribution. This is a common 529 plan feature.

Some vendors offer the gift-giver the ability to create downloadable or electronic gift certificates to acknowledge the contribution. This is a common 529 plan feature. Buying physical gift cards. GiftOfCollege.com offers physical gift cards that can be ordered online or bought in person at over 3,000 retail locations.

GiftOfCollege.com offers physical gift cards that can be ordered online or bought in person at over 3,000 retail locations. Adding a toy. Send or deliver a printable gift certificate or gift card along with a small age-appropriate gift, but don’t feel the need to spend more than about $20.

5 Ways to Ask for a College Savings Gift

If you’re a parent looking to bolster your child’s college savings—or you’re a student looking for financial help from your family—here are the steps you should take to make it easier for your loved ones to help you save for college.

Create a Profile on a 529 Plan Page

Some plans offer the opportunity to create a gifting profile listing educational goals and gift suggestions. Utah’s 529 plan even has branded gifts that can be purchased straight from the page such as piggy banks and hooded sweatshirts that givers can use to complement their monetary gift.

Get a Shareable Code

Many 529 plans offer shareable codes that are linked directly to 529 plan accounts for electronically receiving 529 plan gifts, Roberts says. You may be able to download the code directly from the 529 plan or through a third-party vendor like Ugift. States that use Ugift include Colorado, Indiana, Kansas, Michigan and Ohio. The account holder requests the code from Ugift and then contributors go directly to the Ugift site and enter it.

Once you get the code, it’s time to share it with your would-be gift givers.

Send an Electronic Invitation

Whether for an in-person or virtual party, consider sending an electronic invitation that includes a note about an option to donate to education savings.

You can include the code and website for donating to the student’s 529 plan account in the invitation. For birthday parties or graduations, you’d include this information in the same place and style as you would list a gift registry. A typical note might say: “In lieu of gifts, consider making a donation to my child’s 529 plan account.”

If your 529 plan doesn’t offer an option to send an electronic invitation, use a service like Evite, which offers quite a few options that can be personalized for the occasion.

Post Codes or Profile Links to Social Media

Write a Facebook or Instagram post with a cute picture that details your child’s career and education goals with a link to their 529 plan or gifting page along with the electronic code. This is a less personal approach to providing gift ideas, but it may be an ideal way to communicate to friends and family who haven’t yet started holiday or birthday shopping.

Provide a Mailing Address

If you have friends or family who aren’t technologically savvy, you may be able to offer them the option of sending a check. Some 529 plans allow gift givers to mail checks directly to the 529 plan on behalf of a particular beneficiary, and most allow for electronic contributions. Since this method requires giving out account numbers, along with the beneficiary’s name, only share this information with people you trust.

Bottom Line

Making a 529 plan contribution is a great way to give a practical gift to your grandchild, niece or nephew for college savings. Families can ask for donations via an electronic code that can be redeemed for cash contributions into 529 plan accounts. Check donations require sharing more personal information than electronic formats.

The best strategy for boosting education savings long-term is to send electronic invitations for special occasions with the electronic donation code. To avoid the feeling of being the family member who sends savings bonds and no fun gifts, add a toy or gift that’s under $20 to make it a complete package.

