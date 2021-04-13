How To Make A Website For Your Brand Or Small Business

Whether you’re a freelancer or small business owner or you simply want a space to house your professional achievements, it’s smart to invest in a website that helps you expand your audience, convert leads and establish a credible online presence.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Ensure your design and content work properly on computers, mobile phones and tablets. Do not underestimate your website’s performance on mobile devices. Up to half of web traffic now comes from smartphones.

It’s great to have a beautifully designed business website, but search engines want to see more than that to establish your authority when they index it in their search results.

As you optimize your site for search, make sure you’re keeping your visitors in mind. You’ll want to choose easy navigation systems and build pages that enable fast load times. To accommodate a range of user abilities, follow Section 508 guidelines to make your site as accessible as possible.

5. Review Your Site Before You Hit ‘Publish’

Before you unleash your website into the real world, you’ll need to test it to make sure it works properly.

Among other things, make sure you:

Read through your content to ensure everything is accurate and error-free.

Check for any broken links.

Remove any filler content from your website theme or template.

Test your website across browsers like Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox, Safari and more.

Connect your website to Google Analytics to monitor its performance.

Once you’re ready, hit publish. To help drive traffic to your newly minted website, share it with friends, market it with clients and include it on your LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and other social media profiles.

You aren’t done with your site the minute you hit publish. To remain high in search rankings and improve your visitors’ experience, you’ll need to consistently maintain your website. Consider adding the following to your webmaster to-do list:

Use webmaster and analytics tools, such as Google Analytics, to monitor how people use your site. Some website engagement metrics to track include bounce rates, click-through rates and average session duration.

Regularly update your website with blog posts, products and promotional offers.

Perform monthly reviews to ensure all aspects of your website, including internal and external links, pages and plug-ins, are working as intended.

Update your “About Us” page with new team members or achievements.

As time goes on, you may want to foster relationships with other business sites to establish credibility and improve your SEO. When other important websites link to your website, search engines see your site as more credible and worthy of being ranked higher in the results.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does my business need a website?

Yes. Investing in a business website lets you attract new customers, showcase your products and services and establish your place in your industry.

How much does a website cost to make?

Websites for standard small businesses, personal use or portfolios can range from free to $20,000 upfront—or more, in some cases. Final and recurring costs are based on your web hosting package, add-ons, design, SEO and other customizations. For an average small business website, you can expect to pay between $4,000 and $10,000.

Should I build my website or pay someone else to do it?

If you have a sizable budget and don’t want to handle any design or technical aspects yourself, it may make sense to hire a designer. Otherwise, you can create your own website using beginner-friendly platforms like WordPress, Wix or Squarespace.

Can I permanently buy a domain name?

No. Domains require yearly registration, but you can prepay for up to 10 years. On top of a registration fee, you may owe a one-time purchasing fee, depending on the availability or previous owner of your desired domain. The more desirable the name of your website, the more costly it’ll be.

