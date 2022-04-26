Economy

How to Lower Costs and Scale Your Practice At The Same Time

Vanguard’s research shows that robo advisors are in no position to replace the traditional advisor. However, the research does suggest ways that digital advice can augment traditional advice to increase efficiency and grow a firm’s assets under management. This opportunity stems from how different advisor types best suit the client’s needs. 

Clients show a preference for having a robo advisor deliver tasks that are less personal and more easily automated. For example, the top three categories to be delivered digitally are to:

  • Simplify the portfolio for organized management.
  • Find details or accounts that may be overlooked.
  • Manage taxes or capital gains efficiently. 

Advisors can make more time for the interpersonal client experience their client values by integrating robo services and automating portions of the client experience. This will leave advisors with more time for enhancing their personal relationships. 

Putting it into practice

The fact that clients prefer digital advice in certain areas means there is a significant opportunity for advisors to adopt these services. Adding these kinds of technology to a practice will allow advisors more interpersonal time with clients and more time to develop new client relationships. Read more.

1 Paulo Costa and Jane Henshaw. 2022. Quantifying the investor’s view on the value of human and robo-advice. Valley Forge, Pa.: The Vanguard Group.

