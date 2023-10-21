How to Legally Make $10k in 24 Hours

I don’t think it’s that impossible to make $10,000 in a week or month. What is your chance of making that much money in 24 hours, though?

Sure. It’s a daunting task. Nevertheless, it is possible.

I know what you’re thinking. Indeed, you would have to do something illegal or terrible to make that kind of money. There are, however, ways to make it happen with hard work, luck, or a high-paying job.

In one day, someone could make $10,000 by doing the following:

An investment banker, lawyer, doctor, or other high-paid professional could earn $10,000 in a day.

By closing a big deal or selling many products, a successful entrepreneur could earn $10,000 in a day.

Having good sales skills could result in a $10,000 commission in one day.

However, there is only a slim chance of winning $10,000 at a casino for a lucky person. Not recommended.

There are even less traditional ways, such as:

Appearing on a reality TV show.

A musician could earn a large fee by performing at a high-profile event.

In a single game, a professional athlete could earn $10,000 in bonus money.

Receiving a settlement from a lawsuit.

These are only examples. Making $10,000 a day regularly is not realistic. Most people who attempt to do this will likely fail. In spite of that, the right combination of skills, experience, patience, and luck can help you achieve this goal.

With that said, let’s explore the different ways to legally make $10K in just 24 hours.

Sell everything you own.

Are you looking for the most straightforward and fastest way to make extra money? Consider selling your unused items.

It’s just a matter of deciding which of these items to hold onto and which to discard. Also, you’ll get more money for items with more value, such as jewelry, vehicles, or laptops.

But do you really have $10,000 in personal belongings? Probably. According to USAA insurance, the average renter’s belongings are worth about $20,000 on average.

The good news is that you don’t need to sell everything. It may be possible for you to find $10,000 in things you don’t need if you try. For example, do you really need a TV in every room or that RV in your driveway?

Using a mobile app like OfferUp, Craigslist, or Facebook Marketplace, you can post an ad, and buyers can pick up or order your items.

The best way to sell high-quality items, however, is to go niche. For instance, visit a local jeweler or a website like Worthy to sell diamond rings or gold necklaces.

Start a business.

Generally, starting a business is the most common way to make a lot of money quickly. In a single day, you could potentially make $10,000 if you have a good business idea and can execute it effectively. Despite this, starting a business can be risky, and success cannot be guaranteed — and, usually, starting a business is going to cost you quite a bit of money before you make any.

Today, however, opening an online store is easier than ever, requiring no advanced technical knowledge and many of these make money quickly. Check this option out carefully.

The first step is to decide what kind of shop you want and what you want to offer your target audience. It is possible to use print-on-demand, dropshipping, or create your own physical or digital products.

You can set up an online store on an existing platform with an established customer base, such as Amazon or Etsy, or you can do it yourself by setting up a website or social media channel.

In order to manage your products and orders, you will need a website that is hosted by a reliable hosting provider, preferably one that supports WooCommerce. Marketing and promoting your online store can be done through SEO keywords, PPC (pay-per-click) advertising, social media, influencer marketing, podcasts, and YouTube videos.

For those new to e-commerce or selling generally, Amazon FBA (or Fulfilled By Amazon) is a good place to start. Your products can be listed on Amazon, stored in Amazon’s warehouses, and fulfilled and shipped by Amazon FBA.

To succeed with e-commerce, you must research trending products, identify your target audience, and create an appealing offer.

Freelance your skills.

The ability to control your schedule, set your own rates, and choose which projects you want to work on make freelancing an increasingly popular side hustle. As a freelancer, you can provide services such as:

Accounting

App development

Coding

Data entry

Graphic design

Photography

SEO

Social media marketing

Transcription

Video editing

Virtual assistant work

Web design

Writing

In addition to freelance platforms, you can directly contact clients to offer your services if you have valuable programming, graphic design, writing, or consulting skills.

Further, it can take some time to build a solid client base. However, by securing high-paying projects and delivering outstanding results quickly, you can earn substantial income. Build a strong portfolio, market yourself effectively to attract high-paying clients, and focus on honing your skills.

Sell a high-value asset.

Do you own a high-value asset, such as real estate, a car, or a business? If so, you could sell it to make a quick buck — or, in this case 10 thousand bucks.

If your car is in good condition and has a high value, you might be able to sell it for $10,000 or more to a dealership or private buyer.

Also, the real estate market can be beneficial to you if you have a solid understanding of it.

You have the following options if you want to pursue real estate:

Flipping houses . Generally, you purchase a property, usually one that needs repair, make improvements, and resell it. Once you have added to the home’s value, you want to quickly resell it for a healthy profit.

. Generally, you purchase a property, usually one that needs repair, make improvements, and resell it. Once you have added to the home’s value, you want to quickly resell it for a healthy profit. Rental properties. You can earn semi-passive income through monthly rental payments received from your tenants when you invest in rental properties, including single-family homes, apartment complexes, or commercial buildings.

You can earn semi-passive income through monthly rental payments received from your tenants when you invest in rental properties, including single-family homes, apartment complexes, or commercial buildings. Real estate investment trusts (REITs). Real estate investment trusts allow you to invest in income-generating properties such as apartments, office buildings, shopping centers, and more. A REIT distributes dividends to its investors based on its earnings. The advantage of this is that you don’t have to own or manage any properties to earn passive income.

Real estate investment trusts allow you to invest in income-generating properties such as apartments, office buildings, shopping centers, and more. A REIT distributes dividends to its investors based on its earnings. The advantage of this is that you don’t have to own or manage any properties to earn passive income. Real estate crowdfunding. By investing in real estate projects through crowdfunding platforms, you can earn passive income without buying a property.

Before selling an asset, make sure you consider the tax implications. This could eat into your profits.

Earn commissions through affiliate marketing.

Affiliate marketing resembles referral marketing. There is only one difference: it is digital. This involves promoting a product or service using a unique tracking link. As a result, you earn a commission if someone clicks through your link and purchases something.

Affiliate marketing is easier to scale since you don’t have to interact directly with your referrals.

For instance, if you love a product, you could create a YouTube channel or blog and review it. Your affiliate link could turn anyone, whether or not you know them personally, into a potential referral.

You can earn a lot of commission when you promote high-ticket items, especially when you promote digital products with generous commissions. Your $10,000 goal could be reached by only getting 20 people to sign up through your link if you promote a web host that offers a $500 commission per sale.

It’s easier to promote products as an affiliate when you have a lot of followers and subscribers. Therefore, it’s perfect for bloggers, podcasters, and social media influencers to monetize their followings.

However, with affiliate marketing, you don’t need an established audience if you work hard to connect with potential referrals.

Flip a website.

Believe it or not, there are many websites that sell for $10,000 or more. Don’t believe me? Visit Flippa and see how much people are asking for some of these sites.

You can make money flipping a website by buying, improving, and selling it for a profit. You can make a lot of money by doing this. Nevertheless, researching and understanding the process is vital before you begin.

You can flip sites in two different ways:

Buy an existing website. Several online marketplaces allow you to buy and sell websites, including Flippa and Empire Flippers. Buying a website should be based on its potential for improvement, such as one with good traffic but poor monetization.

Several online marketplaces allow you to buy and sell websites, including Flippa and Empire Flippers. Buying a website should be based on its potential for improvement, such as one with good traffic but poor monetization. Build a website from scratch. Building a website from scratch and then selling it for a profit is also possible. It’s a riskier approach, as you need to be able to create an attractive website.

If you want to increase the value of your website, you need to improve it. Among the possibilities are:

Increasing traffic. More traffic means more value for a website. Through SEO, paid advertising, or social media promotion, you can increase traffic to your website.

More traffic means more value for a website. Through SEO, paid advertising, or social media promotion, you can increase traffic to your website. Improving monetization. Optimizing your monetization strategy can increase revenue from a website that already generates revenue. Digital products can be sold through affiliate programs, advertising networks, or affiliates.

Optimizing your monetization strategy can increase revenue from a website that already generates revenue. Digital products can be sold through affiliate programs, advertising networks, or affiliates. Fixing any problems with the website. A website could be made more user-friendly by fixing broken links, improving the design, or fixing broken links.

If you are satisfied with the website, you can sell it on one of the online marketplaces mentioned above. It is also possible to reach out directly to potential buyers. Consider your website’s traffic, revenue, and efforts when setting a price.

Most importantly, you need to be patient. Buying, improving, and selling the right website can take time. If you don’t see profits right away, don’t get discouraged.

Garage/thrift store flipping.

Recently, I came across a story about a woman who purchased a painting for $4 in Manchester, New Hampshire. It’s expected to make as much as $250,000 at auction.

Although rare, we’ve all heard these stories about some lucky person finding a valuable item at a yard sale or thrift store. But, a more realistic approach is garage sale flipping.

In a previous Due post, Jeff Rose explains that “this involves purchasing merchandise on the cheap, then selling it for a higher price to others. Okay — I know this isn’t a groundbreaking idea, but you have to be inspired by the people who have the guts to dig in and make an idea like this work for themselves.”

“For years, people have been scouring flea markets or garage sales for deals on antiques, electronics, and home appliances,” he adds. “You can also find sellable items at thrift stores, going out of business events, or online platforms like Craigslist, eBay, OfferUp, and Facebook Marketplace.”

To make a profit, you must buy items for a low price and then sell them for a higher price. This is the fundamental principle of flipping.

It is essential to know as much as you can about an item you’re selling, such as its condition, rarity, and value. You will be able to price them accurately and answer potential buyers’ questions as a result.

But can you make $10K in one day of garage flipping? Well, Rob and Melissa Stephenson have made this a full-time gig. One successful and lucrative flip was a bus wash. For $500, they bought the car wash, listed it, and sold it for $14,500.

Create a course online.

Your knowledge can be traded for extra income with private lessons. However, there is a limit to how many students you can accommodate. An online course is a great way to scale your knowledge.

Online courses allow you to earn money without being present. Creating it requires some upfront effort. But once it is done, passive income is earned without you even having to do anything. Teachable, for example, lets you create and sell courses without having any special tech knowledge.

With that said, to reach $10,000, you would only need to find 50 buyers earning $200 per course sale.

“Before you create and sell your course, you need to prove to your audience that you can help them achieve the results they’re looking for,” recommends Choncé Maddox. “Instead of trying to sell a course to strangers on the internet, build your email list, create a sales funnel, and start offering value for free in the form of blog posts, podcast interviews, webinars, Facebook live interviews, and digital downloads.”

She adds that you will gain your audience’s trust and be perceived as a subject matter expert. Additionally, you’ll have a lot of social proof and testimonials from people you’ve helped. Because they know the course is worth it, more students will purchase it at a higher price.

Choncé also suggests that by creating a premium package, you can raise the price of your course. “You can throw on an extra module, group coaching, templates, etc. to add even more value to your course and this will prompt students to feel comfortable spending more on it.”

Invest in cryptocurrency.

Despite the cryptocurrency market’s volatility, it can also produce high returns. You could potentially make $10,000 in a single day if you invest in the right cryptocurrency at the right time.

Of course, this would require a significant investment. In any case, it is important to be aware that investing in cryptocurrency is risky, and there is no guarantee that you will be successful. And, to make $10K in one day would require a significant investment, making this even riskier.

Moreover, the market is flooded with cryptocurrencies, so it is essential to research and understand the market before making your first purchase. For beginners, bitcoin and Ethereum are the two largest cryptocurrencies by market cap. Alternatively, you may want to explore cryptos with specific applications, like cardano and chainlink.

Day trading.

A day trader is a person who buys and sells a financial instrument within a single trading day. The purpose of day traders is to speculate on price movements in stocks, currencies, or cryptocurrencies in the short term.

Day trading is incredibly risky and requires profound market knowledge, discipline, and risk management, even though some individuals have experienced remarkable gains. Therefore, day trading should be approached cautiously, and losses should be expected.

At the same time, Tim Sykes, a penny stock trader and teacher who became a self-made millionaire by the age of 22, made $10,000 in one day trading.

Here are three lessons he learned:

Let trades come to you; don’t force them.

Take profits modestly, even if the stock finishes high.

Focus on volatile stocks.

Win a lottery or sweepstakes.

It’s highly unlikely you’ll make $10,000 in 24 hours this way. The odds of winning a Powerball jackpot are near 1 in 292.2 million. There is a 1-in-302.6 million chance of winning the Mega Millions top prize. Your odds increase to 1 in 42 million if you play a single-state lottery, such as the California Super Lotto.

Even though this could be considered the simplest and fastest way to make $10K in 24 hours, it’s a long shot.

Conclusion

Although $10,000 in 24 hours is a lofty goal, it’s not impossible. It does, however, require dedication, skill, and a little bit of luck. There is potential for quick earnings with the methods discussed in this blog post, but they also carry risks and challenges.

Keep your focus on legality and ethics when pursuing financial success, and don’t forget that building sustainable wealth requires patience and thoughtful planning.

