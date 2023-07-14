How To Keep Pets Safe During Extreme Summer Heat Waves

Heat watches and warnings are in effect across the country, with southern states getting hit the hardest. Weather forecasts have mentioned temperatures of 113 degrees in Dallas, 108 degrees in Miami and 104 degrees in Jacksonville. Phoenix was expected to register its hottest week on record.

That swelter is not just difficult for humans to endure; extreme temperatures could mean heat stroke, dehydration or even death for pets—especially those kept in stuffy, confined spaces or left outdoors. Walking your pet on hot pavement could also lead to burns on their paw pads.

To keep your pet safe in the heat, you’ll want to take extra precautions. This could be a good time to consider pet insurance, in case you have to make an unplanned visit to the vet. Some pet insurance policies have very short waiting periods.

Here are some other protective measures recommended by pet care experts.

As With Humans, Shade and Cold Water Are Musts

To accommodate high temperatures, you may have to change your walking routine or have your pets pass the time in a cooler spot. Fans alone may not be enough to keep your pets cool. Some dogs, for instance, may show signs of overheating when the air temperature hits between 81 and 85 degrees.

Top tips for hot days include:

Limit outdoor activities. A dog’s temperature should never be higher than 104 degrees.

When your pet does go outside, make sure there’s adequate shade—such as trees and tarps—and lots of ice cold water.

Use cool body wraps or mats to keep pets comfortable.

For outdoor cats, be sure to leave food in a shady spot and provide plenty of cold water. But remove the cat food within 30 minutes so it doesn’t attract insects.

Don’t Leave Pets in Cars—They Can Heat up Fast

A study of heat-related pet deaths by Veterinarians.org showed that the No. 1 cause was leaving pets in a hot vehicle.

Even on warm days, leaving pets unattended in a car can be dangerous.

According to the Humane Society, on an 85-degree day, the temperature inside a car (with the windows cracked) can rise to 102 degrees within just 10 minutes. After 30 minutes, the heat will climb to 120 degrees. At that point, your pet’s health could be in jeopardy.

Effects can include irreversible organ damage or death.

Know if Your Pet Is Extra Vulnerable

All animals can fall prey to heat stroke, but these animals are at higher risk:

Pets that are young or very old

Pets that are not fit or don’t get much exercise

Pets with a history of heart or respiratory disease

Pets with short muzzles, including such dog breeds as boxers, pugs and shih tzus

13 Signs of Heat Stroke

Knowing what to watch for can help you act quickly in an emergency. Your pet may be suffering from heat stroke if they’re experiencing one or more of these symptoms:

Heavy panting

Glazed eyes

Rapid heartbeat

Difficulty breathing

Excessive thirst

Lethargy

Fever

Dizziness or lack of coordination

Profuse salivation

Vomiting

A deep red or purple tongue

Seizure

Unconsciousness

If you do have pet insurance, have that information handy in case you need to visit the vet.

Bottom Line

Take heat warnings seriously. Make sure your pets have cold water and can stay in a shaded place that is protected from heat. If your pet is exhibiting signs of heat stroke, call your vet immediately. Be sure to move your pet into the shade or an air-conditioned environment right away.

