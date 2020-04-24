If you find yourself in the enviable position of being able to ponder how to invest your stimulus check, thank your lucky stars ... for plenty of reasons.

As you're well aware by now, the $2 trillion CARES Act rescue package included stimulus checks of up to $1,200 for most individuals living in the U.S. The sad reality is, many Americans will need every cent of that for day-to-day basics. But more than a few people are fortunate enough to be able to put that money to work. Anecdotally, a few friends have already asked me about how to invest their recently deposited stimulus checks. And more people are sure to wonder the same as the Treasury proceeds with its disbursements.

The good news? Despite how ugly the market looks right now - in many cases, because the market looks so ugly right now - you've got options. And plenty of 'em.

Today, we're going to look at how to invest your stimulus check. Because everyone's risk tolerance is a little different, we'll be exploring a variety of options - conservative, aggressive and a little in between.

A Good Ol' Broad Market Index Fund

Especially if you're a novice investor, one of the best things you can do with your stimulus check is to plunk it down into a boring index fund.

Back in 2008, near the depths of the last bear market, Knight Kiplinger wrote to readers,

