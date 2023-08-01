How to Invest Your First $1,000

Starting your investing journey is less about saving up until you have some specific amount of money. It is more about starting the habit of contributing on a regular basis and building up your investments over time. However, you want to have a strategy. Part of that starts with a firm foundation like a Vanguard S&P 500 Index Fund (NASDAQMUTFUND: VFIAX).

Watch today's video to see how you can start the process toward investing your first $1,000.

*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of July 28, 2023. The video was published on July 31, 2023.

10 stocks we like better than Vanguard Index Funds-Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Vanguard Index Funds-Vanguard S&P 500 ETF wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 27, 2023

Mark Roussin, CPA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Mark Roussin is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.