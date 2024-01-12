How To Invest In Volatile Markets With A Financial Advisor

Investing in the stock market is one of the best ways to build long-term wealth, and it’s an essential component in saving for retirement.

But investing can be stressful. Everyone wants to make the right decisions to secure their financial future. In the best market conditions, this can be daunting, but in volatile markets, the stakes become even higher. While sound financial advice is always valuable, it is never more so than during periods of volatility. Working with a financial advisor during periods of volatility can help you avoid costly mistakes.

Responding to a Falling Market

When the stock market is on the skids, and your portfolio is declining in value every day, it can be difficult to know how to respond. Do you watch your retirement fund shrink with each passing day or take action to staunch the bleeding?

In the field of behavioral economics, experts have identified a variety of cognitive biases that can lead investors to make bad decisions. Cognitive biases arise due to the brain’s tendency to simplify information by processing it through filters of personal experience and preferences. This often leads to irrational behavior.

One such bias is loss aversion, in which the psychological pain of experiencing a loss—or even contemplating the possibility of a loss—induces behavior that could make a loss more likely.

Loss aversion can lead investors to consider some ill-advised moves, such as selling stocks when the market is falling.

Remember, those losses in your brokerage account aren’t real until you sell. Then you’ve locked in the loss. An experienced financial advisor can provide a steadying hand when things are looking dire.

“In volatile markets, emotions can often run high, clouding our judgment and leading to rash decisions. A financial advisor plays an indispensable role not just as an expert in investment strategy, but also as a psychological anchor,” says Lei Deng, CFA, CFP, and principal with Core Planning.

“When market fluctuations instill fear (or greed), an advisor reminds investors of their long-term goals, ensuring that decisions made today align with their broader financial objectives. They can be the valuable gate between stressed investors and an irreversible sell order at the worst possible time,” Deng says.

A Historical Perspective on the Stock Market

Volatility is defined as the speed at which prices move in the market, and it is associated with large swings in both directions, up and down.

This can be difficult for investors, particularly the highly risk averse, to tolerate. While bull markets have tended to dominate over time, historically there have been bouts of volatility and bear markets that have been significant and deeply disturbing for investors.

Rainier Trinidad, CFA, of Parabolic Asset Management, says “The one constant over these past few decades is the repeating cycle of fear and greed. Inevitably, clients get emotional, especially after strong runs that never seem to end. They can panic and sell out of fear, especially when negative headlines become more pervasive.”

However, history demonstrates that the market rewards those who maintain a long-term perspective and remain invested.

Looking at the S&P 500, which is universally considered the benchmark most representative of the U.S. stock market, it has generated an average annual return of 9.8% from its inception in 1928 through December 31, 2022.

“It becomes especially important to have a financial advisor during such volatile times to keep clients grounded with a long-term perspective. When times are tough, showing the long-term picture of how the stock market has been able to overcome every setback over the years helps calm their nerves,” Trinidad says.

Rash Decisions Can Preclude Future Growth

Just as markets go down, they also go back up.

A study conducted by J.P. Morgan Asset Management found that seven of the best ten days in the stock market occurred within two weeks of the ten worst days.

Looking at the period from January 1, 2002, through the end of 2022, an investor fully invested in the S&P 500 would have enjoyed an average annual return of 9.8%. If the same investor missed the 10 best days of market performance over that period, their average annual return would have been only 5.6%.

The investor who sells in a panic when the market is down and reinvests only when prices have risen significantly reduces their returns over time, if not obliterating them altogether.

Not only can a financial advisor help you avoid making this type of mistake, they can also help identify the investment opportunities that arise when stock price movements are driven by market sentiment rather than fundamental value.

Financial Advisors Can Suggest the Right Moves During Periods of Volatility

When markets are volatile, your financial advisor can suggest tactical moves to help keep you on track to meet your long-term financial goals.

Asset Allocation

In addition to impacting portfolio value, sharp price movements can also influence asset allocation within your portfolio. Your financial advisor can help you rebalance your assets as necessary to maintain your optimal allocation and keep your portfolio suitably diversified.

Market conditions could also offer an opportunity to revisit your asset allocation and make adjustments to capitalize on opportunities by buying underweighted asset classes at lower valuations to prevent further losses.

Tax Loss Harvesting

Tax loss harvesting occurs when you sell some investments at a loss to offset gains you’ve realized by selling other stocks at a profit. When you deduct the amount of the loss you’ve realized from the gains, you pay capital gains tax only on the difference, thereby reducing your tax bill. Once you’ve offset your gains, you can use the remaining losses to apply to ordinary income.

For investors who hold taxable accounts in addition to tax-advantaged retirement accounts, tax loss harvesting can turn investment losses to your financial advantage. A financial advisor can help you in these kinds of situations by keeping your whole financial picture in mind.

The IRS allows investors to offset $3,000 in ordinary income each tax year and carry unused losses forward to use against gains in future years.

Further Tactical Moves

An investor’s stage in the investment life cycle is the greatest determining factor in how they will respond to volatility. A young investor with an extended time horizon can ride out the bumps in the road and rely on the market’s proven ability to reward the long-term investor. For investors who have a significant amount of time until retirement, one of an advisor’s most important roles is helping clients adhere to their long-term plan.

For investors closer to or in retirement, an advisor may be much more tactically aggressive. They may develop new withdrawal strategies to ensure expenses can be met or offer financing alternatives for large purchases or expenses. They may even suggest lifestyle adjustments, such as extending the time to retirement to allow time for recovery.

With a holistic view of a client’s finances, a financial advisor plays an essential role in making sure goals and expenses can be met.

