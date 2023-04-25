How to Invest in the Metaverse with ETFs

Metaverse, the next generation of the internet, generated a lot of buzz in late 2021, particularly after Facebook rebranded itself as Meta Platforms META. However, investors lost interest in the theme as these stocks plunged last year due to rising interest rates.

While the hype around the metaverse cooled, ETF providers have continued to launch metaverse funds at an unprecedented pace, hoping to capitalize on the exponential growth potential in the coming years.

According to NVIDIA NVDA CEO Jensen Huang, "omniverse or the metaverse is going to be a new economy that is larger than our current economy."

McKinsey estimates that this market could grow to $5 trillion in annual revenue by 2030. Citi expects the total addressable market for the metaverse to be between $8 trillion and $13 trillion by 2030.

The Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF METV provides exposure to globally listed companies who are actively involved in the metaverse. NVIDIA, Apple (AAPL), Microsoft MSFT and Roblox RBLX are its top holdings currently. The ETF is up more than 25% this year.

To learn about METV, the Fidelity Metaverse ETF FMET, the iShares Future Metaverse Tech and Communications ETF IVRS and the ProShares Metaverse ETF VERS, please watch the short video above.

