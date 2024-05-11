News & Insights

How to Invest in the High-Yield Stock Powering Microsoft's AI Future

May 11, 2024 — 03:52 am EDT

Written by Jason Hall for The Motley Fool ->

In this video, Motley Fool contributor Jason Hall breaks down the landmark deal struck between AI and cloud giant Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), infrastructure giant Brookfield Corp (NYSE: BN), and its subsidiary Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEP)(NYSE: BEPC).

*Stock prices used were from the afternoon of May 9, 2024. The video was published on May 10, 2024.

Jason Hall has positions in Brookfield Corporation, Brookfield Renewable, and Brookfield Renewable Partners. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Brookfield Corporation, Brookfield Renewable, and Microsoft. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield and Brookfield Renewable Partners and recommends the following options: long January 2026 $395 calls on Microsoft and short January 2026 $405 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Jason Hall is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

