How to Invest in the Electric Vehicle Market

In today's video, we'll look at Blink Charging (NASDAQ: BLNK) and I share both bullish and bearish cases for the company.

Blink designs, manufactures, owns and operates EV charging stations. They currently have over 15,000 stations in the U.S.

Three Bearish Reasons to hold off on Blink

We are in the early stages of the EV market, and Blink has enormous potential growth as the EV market expands. Strong balance sheet, Blink has plenty of cash with very low debt. There should be no worries of the company going under any time soon. No matter who becomes the best EV maker, it will require a charging station.

The company has a market cap of 1.7B but TTM revenue of less than $5M. Not profitable and does not have positive cash flow from operations. There are many competitors in this market, and some EV stocks will not survive. If I were to invest in Blink, it would be a minimal exposure of less than 1% on my portfolio.

Jose Najarro has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Peloton Interactive and Starbucks and recommends the following options: short April 2021 $110 calls on Starbucks. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Jose is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

