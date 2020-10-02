How To Invest In Semiconductors and the Top Companies in this Space

In 1989, "The Fabric of Our Lives" campaign for the cotton industry was born, and while that slogan may have been true 30 years ago, we would argue the fabric of today’s increasingly digital lives is one composed of semiconductor chips. That bodes very well for the semiconductor capital equipment industry in the coming years.

Semiconductors are the magical little chips that power the growing number of devices we have in our homes, cars and trucks, and on ourselves (thanks to the wearables market). Even before the COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the evolution toward a digital lifestyle and virtual organizations, the demand for semiconductors had been steadily rising. Despite the global slowdown caused by the pandemic, the Semiconductor Industry Association sees annual global sales rising more than 3% year over year in 2020 to $426 billion, followed by growth of over 6% in 2021, which puts global sales at more than $450 billion.

Good news for companies that are benefitting from the rush to adopt new technologies that run the gamut from 5G to artificial intelligence and machine learning, from cloud computing to augmented and virtual reality, and the Internet of Things among others. Such notable companies range from:

Intel (INTC)

NVIDIA (NVDA)

Skyworks (SWKS)

Qualcomm (QCOM)

Micron (MU)

These chips enable of host of functionalities that we increasingly rely on. Still, at their core, they are a manufactured product, which means the industry faces typical manufacturing and economic constraints as demand increases. Should semiconductor chip manufacturing capacity become too tight, it means a potential shortage of chips and that’s not something companies like Apple (AAPL), Google (GOOGL), Samsung (SSNLF) Amazon (AMZN), or their investors, would be thrilled about should it limit shipments of their latest devices.

We usually recommend investors adopt a “food chain” or “ecosystem” approach, which clues them into changes in demand that can positively or negatively impact a company’s suppliers. In the case of rising semiconductor chip demand, potential industry or company-specific capacity constraints tend to drive capital spending for new semiconductor capital equipment.

Simply put, the semiconductor capital equipment industry makes the machines that companies like Intel, Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM), Samsung, and others use to manufacture integrated circuits or what we more commonly refer to as “chips.” Typically semiconductor capital equipment is classified as either:

Front-end equipment that focuses on silicon wafer fabrication that includes photolithography, deposition, etching, cleaning, ion implantation, and chemical & mechanical polishing; or

Backend equipment refers to the assembly, packaging and testing of chips.

The market for that equipment is roughly 70% front-end with the backend comprising the balance, and top vendors by market share include:

Applied Materials (AMAT)

ASML Holding NV (ASML)

Tokyo Electron (8035:JP)

Lam Research (LRCX)

KLA-Tencor (KLAC)

That’s the backdrop, but the key takeaway is that the continued growth in chip demand in the coming years will spur capital spending on semiconductor capital equipment. The combination of new technologies – 5G, semiautonomous and autonomous vehicles, augmented and virtual reality, artificial intelligence, machine learnings, big data, robotics and the internet of things – will not only foster chip demand but it will also drive demand for increasingly more sophisticated chips as well.

Forecasts call for the global semiconductor market to reach $730.3 billion by 2026 – a 70% increase compared to 2020’s market size – and simply put, that demand for chips means we are looking at a vibrant period ahead of semiconductor capital equipment as it grows to more than $80 billion in size by 2026 up from $55 billion in 2019. We’ve all seen hockey stick-like forecasts and while final figures may be off by some degree, the direction of that forecast is more than appealing.

As part of assessing the viability of that directional forecast, we recommend matching capital spending forecasts from the major chip and semiconductor foundry companies like Intel, Taiwan Semiconductor, Samsung, STMicroelectronics (STM), Analog Devices (ADI), Freescale Semiconductor and the like.

There is also reason to think that those chip and capital equipment forecasts could be somewhat conservative. As a result of the U.S.-China trade war, China is investing heavily in new technologies with President Xi Jinping pledging an estimated $1.4 trillion through 2025 for technologies ranging from wireless networks to artificial intelligence. With the the Trump administration having recently placed export restrictions to China’s Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation, we could very well see China look to grow its own semiconductor industry rather than import roughly $300 billion of semiconductor chips.

Should that come to pass, it would likely make current semiconductor capital equipment industry forecasts look rather conservative. And for some context as to how important semiconductors are for China: In 2019 it imported more semiconductors than it spent on crude oil.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.