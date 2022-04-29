How to Invest in Real Estate During a Mega Inflation Period

As a general rule, real estate investments -- such as rental properties or stock-based investments like real estate investment trusts (REITs) -- tend to hold up well in inflationary environments. Property values and rental income both tend to keep up with inflation over time, and the investment vehicles that invest in real estate tend to outperform the market during inflationary periods.

In 2021, inflation reached its highest level in 40 years, and REITs as a group outperformed the S&P 500 by nearly 13 percentage points. And in the modern era, REITs tend to underperform the market when inflation is 2.5% or lower, but handily outperform when inflation is 7% or higher, as it is now.

3 types of real estate investments that can thrive with high inflation in 2022

Generally speaking, real estate tends to hold up well against inflation, as we just mentioned. But it's important to realize that there are many different subsectors of real estate, and not all have the same inflation resistance. The real estate investments that tend to perform best in inflationary environments have the following characteristics:

Short lease duration: Some types of commercial properties use long-term leases that have small annual rent increases built in, while others are shorter-duration and reset to market rates more frequently. Those in the latter category tend to perform better during inflationary periods.

Pricing power: Inflation-resistant investments typically have the ability to pass price increases along to their customers. As an example, apartment REITs are an essential type of property (people need places to live), which gives landlords the ability to raise rent along with the market. On the other hand, mall REITs might be less flexible, as rapid rent increases could cause some tenants to think twice about keeping their stores open.

Resilient demand: Shorter lease durations don't help if you can't find enough tenants to fill your properties. So, it's smart to consider properties that will remain in demand even if prices rise. Think industrial real estate -- the surge in e-commerce has created such a need for logistics real estate that industrial REITs simply can't build properties fast enough.

Just to name a few examples, here are three of my top real estate investment categories for high inflation:

Residential rentals: This can either mean owning actual investment properties or buying residential REITs like AvalonBay Communities (NYSE: AVB) MAA (NYSE: MAA)

Industrial properties: I mentioned this one a bit earlier. Although industrial tenants tend to sign long-term leases, the demand for this type of property is simply off the charts right now, giving operators excellent pricing power when leasing, renewing, or releasing. Prologis (NYSE: PLD)

I mentioned this one a bit earlier. Although industrial tenants tend to sign long-term leases, the demand for this type of property is simply off the charts right now, giving operators excellent pricing power when leasing, renewing, or releasing. Hotel REITs: Hotels have the shortest "lease" durations of any commercial property type, as they have the ability to change their room rates on a daily basis. With a combination of high demand for travel as COVID-19 restrictions wind down and the ability to raise prices with inflation, hotel REITs like Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE: RHP) Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ: HST)

Buy for the long term

As a final thought, it's important to approach all of these as long-term investments. Real estate tends to do quite well over time, regardless of what inflation is doing. The companies mentioned here are well-positioned to thrive in the current inflationary environment, but the short-term direction of their stock prices is anyone's guess. Buy with the long term in mind.

10 stocks we like better than Walmart

When our award-winning analyst team has an investing tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Walmart wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

Stock Advisor returns as of 2/14/21

Matthew Frankel, CFP® has positions in Ryman Hospitality Properties. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Mid-America Apartment and Prologis. The Motley Fool recommends AvalonBay Communities and Ryman Hospitality Properties. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.