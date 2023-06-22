How to Invest in Emerging Markets

Emerging markets, which encompass a diverse group of countries including economies in Asia, Latin America, Eastern Europe, and Africa, have become an increasingly attractive destination for investors seeking diversification, higher returns, and access to untapped growth opportunities.

Often characterized by rapid economic development and expanding middle-class populations, these markets can present present unique investment prospects with robust growth potential, driven by (among other things) various factors such as technological advancements, urbanization, and policy reforms. As a result, several of these geographic regions have witnessed remarkable transformations spanning several decades.

They have also become strong contributors to global economic growth, offering compelling investment opportunities. And investors have adopted several strategies not only to navigate these dynamic changes in these growing regions, but also making emerging markets staples within their investment portfolios. In fact, since late October of last year, emerging markets had outperformed the broad market until the technology and AI-driven rally came into being.

Several emerging markets, which are represented by a basket of ETFs, are heavy in financials (e-commerce, fintech and digital services) and technology adoption and innovation. They are often fertile grounds for mobile penetration, internet connectivity, and digital infrastructure. Investors are keen to capitalize on these trends via ETFs such as the iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG), which seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of large-, mid- and small-capitalization emerging market stocks.

For investors who are looking to capitalize on e-commerce, fintech and digital services in emerging markets, the IEMG is one way to play it. The fund is highly liquid with $70 billion as of March 24, 2023. It's also attractive for dividend investors, yielding a dividend rate of 2.6%. While it has risen only 6.64% year to date, trailing the 14.3% rise in the S&P 500 index, diversification is often the objective. As economies grow and income levels in those countries rise, consumer demand for goods and services will expand rapidly, thus driving the fund higher.

There’s also the iShares MSCI BIC ETF (BKF) which invests in Brazilian, Indian, and Chinese stocks which are three major emerging markets. Ordinarily, the fund would have been part of the so-called "BRIC" equity markets, but it excludes Russia. With 628 holdings as of May 19, 2023, the fund is well diversified with its top 10 holdings accounting for close to 30% of the fund. As for geographical exposures, China is the top holding, accounting for 62% of the portfolio, while India and Brazil make up 27% and 10.5%, respectively.

One of the prominent trends in emerging markets is the rise of the middle class and increasing consumer spending. Infrastructure development has been another growth catalyst. Many emerging markets are investing heavily in infrastructure projects, including transportation networks, energy systems, telecommunications, and urban development. Government initiatives and public-private partnerships are driving infrastructure spending, presenting opportunities for investors in sectors like construction, engineering, logistics, and renewable energy.

China and India have been major beneficiaries of this growth, creating opportunities in funds such as the SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (GMF) and the SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (EWX). Infrastructure development not only supports economic growth but also enhances connectivity and productivity in these markets. From consumer-led growth to technology adoption, infrastructure development, investing in emerging markets offer strong and sometimes exciting growth prospects. But it requires a long-term approach.

While these markets offer appealing growth potential, their investment returns will take time. However, if the objective is to diversify, emerging markets are a great way to gain exposure across different geographies, sectors, and asset classes while mitigating risks associated with specific countries or industries. In short, as part of a patient and resilient investment strategy, emerging markets allows investors to weather short-term market turbulence while capturing the long-term growth trajectory across the globe.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.