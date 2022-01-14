How To Invest In Cryptocurrency Without Investing In Cryptocurrency

Cryptocurrency has taken the investing world by storm in recent years, and many investors want a piece of the pie. However, cryptocurrency isn't for everyone. Most tokens are highly volatile, bitcoin chief among them.

So how can you get exposure to crypto without actually buying any tokens? There are a few ways to do that, but you must know where to look.

Why investing in crypto directly may not be a good idea

Every investor has unique needs, so it's important to take them into account when allocating a portfolio. Some institutional investors like hedge funds and pension funds can't invest in cryptocurrencies directly because it goes against their agreements with their investors. As a result, it may not be possible for investors to gain exposure to cryptocurrencies through such investment vehicles.

There are other reasons some investors might not want to buy crypto directly. It is a highly speculative asset class, and the only reason any of these tokens have any value is because other investors are assigning value to them. Theoretically, it would only take a shift in sentiment to eliminate the value of any cryptocurrency.

Some investors can't handle the stress of investing in an asset that's as volatile as most cryptocurrencies. Others can't afford to take on the significant amount of risk associated with investing in them because they need safer investments. Regulation is also a big question mark right now, as any new laws could have a dramatic impact on the valuations of digital currencies.

Finally, Warren Buffett advises investors never to invest in a business they don't understand. Since the blockchain technology that backs cryptocurrencies can be highly complex, some investors might not want to pour any capital into it.

Buy stock in companies that own crypto

You might already have crypto exposure without even knowing it, so you might want to research your stock holdings to see what's in your portfolio.. For example, Tesla bought $1.5 billion worth of bitcoin in early 2021, although news reports suggested it may have sold at least part of that stake as the year went on. It's unclear how much cryptocurrency Tesla still owns.

Another company known to have a sizable stake in digital currencies is MicroStrategy, the first publicly traded company to invest significant assets in bitcoin. At the end of December, CEO Michael Saylor tweeted that MicroStrategy had bought another 1,914 bitcoins for about $94.2 million at an average price of $49,229. That brought the company's total holdings in the digital currency to almost $6 billion based on today's price.

Buy stock in companies that make up the crypto infrastructure

Investing in companies that own cryptocurrency is one thing, but it's entirely different to invest in companies whose valuations hinge on what crypto prices are doing. For example, crypto exchange Coinbase went public in April 2021, although its stock has declined 30% since the IPO.

Another company with a valuation linked heavily to the price of bitcoin is bitcoin miner Marathon Digital Holdings. Marathon Digital is highly volatile, as it is down some 70% since it went public several years ago, but it has more than doubled over the last 12 months.

Ron Erickson, founder and chairman of Know Labs, Inc. (OTCBB:KNWN), touts the wisdom of investing in companies like Coinbase, drawing comparisons between the digital gold rush of cryptocurrency today and the Klondike Gold Rush in Alaska between 1896 and 1899. He said the real wealth wasn’t created by prospecting gold, but rather, from supplying prospectors with picks, shovels, blankets and rags.

“I believe the same will hold true for cryptocurrency,” Erickson said. “Just as a few strike it rich panning for gold, a few will create wealth through buying, trading or mining for cryptocurrency. The real sustainable wealth will be created through investment in services and infrastructure that support activities involving cryptocurrency. Personally, I do not and would not own cryptocurrency. Rather, I would own Coinbase, Opensea and a whole array of other companies that are similar to the rag merchants of the Klondike era.”

Other publicly traded names in the crypto space include bitcoin miner RIOT Blockchain, crypto broker-dealer Galaxy Digital, and blockchain computing center operator Bitfarms.

More than just crypto

If companies that depend on cryptocurrency valuations for their business are too risky for you, another option is to invest in stocks that participate in the digital currency markets but don't rely solely on cryptocurrencies for their business.

For example, some companies offer the ability to transact in cryptocurrencies, but they aren't totally dependent on the valuations of digital currencies like Coinbase. As a result, buying stocks like Block (formerly known as Square) or PayPal offer a slice of exposure to cryptocurrencies but also a piece of a non-crypto payment processing company.

“Investors who are wary of crypto often cite the lack of verifiable, regulated financial information - such as traditional financial reporting, analysis and ratings - relative to other investment vehicles,” noted Ronny Yakov, CEO of The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB). “Investing in publicly listed companies with exposure to crypto enables investors to capture upside potential of the crypto markets while investing behind companies that have the same fiduciary responsibilities to investors and financial reporting standards - enforced by bodies like the SEC - as any other stock or security on the market.”

Another way to get exposure to digital currencies alongside other businesses is through chipmakers like NVIDIA or Advanced Micro Devices. NVIDIA sells a dedicated GPU for cryptocurrency mining, while AMD offers a combination of CPU and GPU technologies to speed up blockchain transactions. Both companies also make semiconductors and other components for uses other than cryptocurrency mining and blockchain technology.

“Cryptocurrencies are having an impact on business and commerce far beyond those who buy, hold, and trade bitcoin and other digital assets,” Yakov added. “In fact, blockchain technologies are so transformative that many have deemed the resulting changes as ‘the Fourth Industrial Revolution.’ Even over the last quarter, the industry has witnessed adoption growth stemming from a diverse set of companies who are either using or exploring a host of use-cases for these secure and trustless blockchain technologies. Investing in those firms provides an attractive means to get exposure to crypto with relatively lower risks, depending on the investment.”

Bitcoin ETFs

While stocks offer a wide array of options for getting exposure to cryptocurrencies, there are some other ways to invest in them without actually buying any directly. One of the easiest ways to gain exposure to the space is through a bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF).

Canada offers several bitcoin ETFs, but the U.S. has been lagging behind. So far, U.S. regulators have approved three bitcoin futures ETFs, which are currently trading. However, they've been thwarting efforts to launch ETFs that hold the cryptocurrency directly. Bitcoin futures ETFs invest in futures contracts, which are agreements to buy or sell the digital currency later at an agreed price.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has repeatedly denied applications to offer spot bitcoin ETFs from well-known firms like VanEck. Most recently, it delayed a decision on an ETF from NYDIG. The SEC also delayed decisions on spot bitcoin ETFs from Grayscale, Valkyrie and Bitwise. CoinDesk pointed out that the agency tends to postpone its decisions on bitcoin ETFs for as long as possible.

Other investment options

There are some more complicated ways to invest in crypto without actually buying any, as well. Instead of buying a bitcoin futures ETF, you could buy the futures directly. Many exchanges that allow you to trade cryptocurrencies also offer futures, but you will have to get approval to trade futures with the exchange you have selected.

Another option is a blockchain ETF, which offers a portfolio of crypto-focused stocks rather than bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies.

Finally, there are bitcoin trusts. The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust is the most well-known in the space, but there are other bitcoin trusts, such as BlockFi, which offers exposure not only to bitcoin but also to Ethereum and Litecoin.

Bitcoin trusts give investors more direct exposure to digital currencies than any of the other options in this article, but they make trading cryptocurrencies easy by making them available via standard brokerage or retirement accounts instead of through crypto exchanges.

Cryptocurrency isn’t going away, but invest wisely

Getting exposure to cryptocurrencies via these other methods carries different levels of risk due to their association with cryptos, but in some cases, the risks are lower than investing directly in digital currencies. Of course, as with any investment, you've got to read the fine print.

For example, stocks with crypto exposure come with their own set of risks, while bitcoin trusts may not be wise investments based on where they are trading at versus owning crypto directly. But no matter which investment option you choose, each comes with risks, and it's important to understand these risks before you invest.

