How to Invest in A Market That Hears Only Half the Story

It’s still early, admittedly, but so far this week has proven that what we have right now is a market that, to quote Simon and Garfunkel, "hears what it wants to hear and disregards the rest." Even as the major indices were soaring this morning, earnings were coming across the wire that showed big losses at a number of companies. Some were maybe not as bad as feared, but big losses all the same. And yet, based on the word of someone who has never in the past given anyone a reason to believe him, and a story that could prove to be a false hope, the Dow was indicating an opening around 300 points higher than yesterday’s close.

That person? Vladimir Putin. The story concerned was the news from Russia that they had approved a coronavirus vaccine, and that it would be available to the public very soon.

The “success” here seems to be based on a trial involving less than one hundred people. What we know so far is that the Russian vaccine results in antigens, which increases the chance of immunity but doesn’t guarantee it, and that it isn’t immediately fatal. It is, in reality, at the same stage as multiple other potential vaccines around the world.

The difference is that Russia is prepared to release it as is and hope that it doesn’t do more harm than good. That, of course, is in keeping with its history, which has shown time and time again that lives are cheap in Russia, at least in the eyes of its leaders. In effect, there is to be a massive, combined phase two and three trial, but without the monitoring and regulation that would normally be in place. It is quite possible that will be successful. Even if not, others will garner valuable information that will expedite another vaccine, but this doesn’t logically look like news about which one should get too excited.

Nor is it really news. Looking back, we have rallied a couple of times over the last few weeks on rumors that this was going to happen, as well as on reports of similar promising results from other vaccine trials.

And yet, despite all those caveats, and despite further evidence that the damage done to the real U.S. economy so far is significant, the stock market cheered this morning.

We should be used to this by now, of course. We are close to record highs in the major indices, even with a backdrop of double-digit unemployment, a collapse in GDP, a massive amount of bankruptcies, and with the cause of all that, Covid-19, resurgent in many states.

We could only have got here by reacting solely to the good news, but that can no longer be seen as an anomaly. It has been going on for over four months so, while either reality or the market has to adjust at some point, there is no reason to believe that has to be be now. Given that, what strategy should investors be adopting to deal with this reality?

Around three weeks ago, at another time when vaccine optimism was dominating, I wrote that it was time to start shifting from the prior outperformers such as big tech stocks into stocks that had been, to that point, left behind during the bounce.

That strategy is valid now as well, but with some selectivity. Retail, for example, has lagged but will continue to do so. This morning we learned that Simon Property Group (SPG) is in talks with Amazon (AMZN) to lease shuttered JC Penney and Sears stores to Amazon for use as fulfillment centers. That is a deal that has short-term benefits both ways but smells a lot like a brick and mortar retailers’ surrender.

Banks are another area to avoid. The biggest thing holding them back is ultra-low interest rates, and the Fed has indicated that they are here for some time. The stock market may price based on hope and belief, but the Fed is mandated to look at actual, hard data and on that basis, a full recovery is a long way off.

The places to be are those that stand to gain the most from a vaccine. That would include airlines, cruise lines, casino stocks and maybe, if that is all a bit too risky for you, something like Disney (DIS) or Boeing (BA).

Remember, this is not a time to invest based on what is. It is all about what could be. On that basis, for now at least, the hardest hit have the most to gain from the market’s somewhat irrational exuberance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.