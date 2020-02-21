How To Invest in A Market At Record Highs And Looks Ready for A Correction

Yesterday, I wrote a piece that drew parallels with the situation in 2018 just before the stock market underwent a near twenty percent correction and suggested caution as a result. Later in the day, I was contacted by a friend who had read that article and he asked an interesting question. “What does that actually mean to someone like me?” he asked.

His point was that after decades of working in the corporate world, he had just left to strike out on his own, and as a result had transferred his accumulated 401K account into a rollover IRA. That left him with a substantial cash amount which needed to be invested and he faced a dilemma.

He tended to agree with what I wrote yesterday, that the balance of risk/reward right now favored caution, but at the same time he had felt for a while that there had to be a correction coming, if for no other reason than “what goes up must come down.” But, in the last 4 months alone, the S&P 500 has gained over eighteen percent, validating his decision not to act on his fear and move to cash. Now that circumstances had forced him to do just that, he didn’t want to hold off on reinvesting his money lest that should be the case again.

I don’t know enough about the specifics of his situation to give any detailed advice, even just as a friend, but I did tell him what I did recently when faced with a similar situation: I averaged in.

Dollar cost averaging, as the practice is known, is a pretty common way of investing a lump sum of cash and can be used even at times when you don’t expect a period of stock market weakness is coming. It involves splitting the lump sum amount up into smaller “parcels” of cash, then investing them on a regular basis.

As with much advice for individual investors, the value of dollar cost averaging is not necessarily in its effect on your account balance and investment returns, it is in the effect on your mind. It creates a situation where, whatever happens in the market, your actions seem justified. If the market defies logic, as it often does, and continues to move higher, you tell yourself that you were right to put at least some of your money to work. If a correction does come, you were right to keep some money back to buy on the dip.

It creates a psychological win-win.

The best method of averaging in is to create a model portfolio, with allocations to stocks and bonds and sub-allocations in the stock part of the portfolio to large and small cap, growth and value, or maybe some sector ETFs, then splitting up each parcel of cash accordingly. Until quite recently, though, there was a big disadvantage to doing that for self-directed investors: trade fees.

When each transaction in your account generated an individual fee, splitting your investment into dozens of trades made no sense whatsoever. A large part of any potential advantage in doing it went to your broker. Now, though, with just about every online platform offering $0 trades in equities and ETFs, it is a much more viable proposition.

Dollar cost averaging takes some work on your part. It means devising a portfolio structure, returning to your account on a regular basis for a while, and executing multiple trades each time you do. In a market like this, however, where a reversal of direction is an ever-present risk, it is worth the effort.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.