How to Invest for FIRE in Any Market

The FIRE community has come under fire of late. Market volatility and job losses from the COVID-19 crisis have led some to question the viability of the core FIRE principals: Financial Independence, Retire Early. Add in high equity valuations and historically low interest rates, and some believe FIRE is for the privileged few, not all investors.

This debate provides a great opportunity to re-examine key concepts behind investing for early financial independence. FIRE investing is conceptually different than traditional retirement investing. Far from calling into question the FIRE movement, recent stock market volatility underscores just how resilient the principles underpinning early retirement can be.

Let’s start by looking at a key FIRE concept that turns traditional retirement planning on its head. Then we’ll turn to specific investment targets and strategies for those seeking the FIRE lifestyle.

FIRE Focuses on Expenses, Not Income

Traditional retirement planning focuses on income. For example, Fidelity advises that most retirees need 55% to 80% of their pre-retirement income to maintain their lifestyle in retirement. Based on that conclusion, Fidelity recommends saving 15% of your pre-tax income each year.

Chris Farrell, author of Your Money Ratios, takes a similar approach. According to Farrell’s website, the “gold standard” is retiring at age 65 with 80% income replacement, while the Silver standard is retiring with 70% income replacement.

FIRE retirement strategies focus on expenses, not income. As a general rule, the FIRE movement believes that Financial Independence requires saving 25x of your annual expenses. The 25x rule derives from what is known as the 4% Rule.

FIRE Retirement and the 4% Rule

Based on initial work published by William Bengen in 1994, the 4% Rule calculates how much a retiree can spend each year during retirement without running out of money.

In the first year of retirement, a retiree can spend 4% of their portfolio. Beginning in the second year, the retiree adjusts the prior year’s spending by the rate of inflation. Following this simple spending rule, Bengen found that retirement portfolios should last at least 30 years, even during bad markets and high inflation.

In this way, the 4% rule is simply the inverse of saving 25x your annual expenses. And it raises an important question for early retirees. Is 4% the right number?

Changing the 4% Rule to the 3% Rule

Bengen’s work assumed a traditional retirement age, and his analysis focused on whether a portfolio would fund a 30-year retirement. With FIRE, however, people aim to retire in their 30s, 40s or 50s. Add in the fact that we are living longer, and you may start wondering whether the 4% Rule is the right approach for FIRE early retirees.

The short answer is no, it’s not. Bengen’s work shows that out of the 51 retirement periods he considered—1926 to 1976—11 of them failed to last 50 years. Several didn’t last 40 years. As a result, for those that retire before the age of about 55, following the 4% Rule religiously could be a recipe for disaster.

So what’s the answer? One approach is to reduce the first year distribution from 4% to 3%. Bengen’s work found that every retirement period he examined survived for 50 years or longer if the starting withdrawal was 3% of the portfolio’s value. While this change may seem insignificant, it has a big effect on retirement savings.

For example, let’s assume a FIRE seeker needs income of $50,000 a year in retirement. At 4%, they need to save 25x this amount, or $1.25 million. At 3%, however, they must save 33x of this amount, or $1.65 million.

Now to the big question. Regardless of which approach you take, how long will it take you to reach Financial Independence and how much must you save to get there?

Doing the Math on FIRE

Many believe that FIRE requires saving 50% or even 70% of your annual income. While it’s certainly true that the more you save the sooner you can retire, FIRE doesn’t require a savings rate that high. Let’s look at the details.

The time it takes to reach 25x or 33x your expenses is a function of your savings rate and investment returns. For our purposes, we’ll assume a 5% after-inflation rate of return on your savings. With this assumption, it’s easy to calculate how long it will take to reach these goals.

One of the first to do the math was Mr. Money Mustache. In this article, he provided a chart on how long it would take to reach FIRE assuming the 4% Rule. The chart shows that if a college graduate wanted to retire by the age of 55, they’d need to save about 25% of their income. This is certainly a high savings rate by traditional standards, yet nowhere near the 50% to 70% savings rate some claim is required.

Changing the first year withdrawal rate from 4% to 3% adds about five years to the time it takes to reach 25x annual expenses. You can use this calculator to run your own numbers.

FIRE Investment Strategy

Most FIRE adherents follow a low-cost investing strategy based on index funds. Portfolios are heavily weighted toward equities, and they are self-managed. This last point can’t be overstated. Paying an advisor 1% on top of expensive actively managed mutual funds will significantly lengthen the time it takes anybody, not just FIRE seekers, to reach their financial goals.

As noted above, it will take about 31 years to save 25x annual expenses with a 25% savings rate. This assumes a 5% after-inflation rate of return. If we lower that rate to 4% to account for an expensive advisor, the time it takes to reach our goal grows by over four years. Add another 75 basis points for expensive mutual funds, and the time to reach our goal grows by another three years. Working an extra seven years to fund an advisor’s lifestyle is not something the FIRE movement supports.

Beyond fees, there’s no one magical asset allocation when pursuing FIRE. Many espouse a 3-fund portfolio of U.S. equities, international equities, and U.S. bonds. Others suggest adding additional asset classes, such as small cap value stocks, emerging markets or REITs. These are all reasonable strategies.

FIRE Investing and Bear Markets

The big question for the FIRE movement is whether it can survive a bear market. The current obsession with early financial independence arose during one of the longest bull markets in history. With the COVID-19 crisis and the related market declines may have caused some to put off plans of early retirement, it’s unlikely to diminish the enthusiasm for FIRE.

FIRE adherents should be well versed in stock market history. They should understand that bull and bear markets are the norm, not the exception. The 4% Rule itself was tested through the 1929 stock market crash, the Great Depression, wars, the stagflation of the 1970s, the 1987 stock market crash, and more recently, the tech bubble and the Great Recession of a decade ago.

For those still saving toward FIRE, bear markets enable them to invest at lower and lower prices. For those early retirees living off of their investments, a reasonable spending policy should enable them to survive markets much worse than we’ve experienced this year.

Rethinking Traditional Retirement with FIRE

The FIRE community has stirred up debate about what it means to be retired. Many in the FIRE community continue to do work they love. For some it’s a part-time job, for others it’s pursuing an online business or side hustle. Some like to point out that any work that generates income is contrary to what most people define as retirement.

To borrow a phrase from the world of software engineering, this is a feature, not a bug. The definition of retirement has changed over the decades. As we live longer, fewer jobs require physical exertion and more retirement-age people continue to do some type of work. J.P. Morgan Chase, for example, has found that a rising number of seniors continue to work in the gig economy.

In the context of FIRE, earning even a part-time income can shorten the time it takes to achieve Financial Independence. Using the $50,000 annual spending example from above, recall that one needs to save $1.25 million using the 4% Rule. If a “retiree” earns $10,000 from a part-time job or side hustle, however, the required nest egg drops by 20% to $1 million ($40,000 x 25).

Finally, the FIRE concept can be useful for those seeking to retire at a traditional age. For those who have little saved in their 40s or 50s, following the FIRE lifestyle is necessary just to retire “on time.”

