How to Hire a Plumber

Plumbers repair and install the pipes and drainage systems in homes and commercial properties and appliances or fixtures. Whether you have a leaky faucet or a bathroom remodel, having a reliable pro at the ready can save you time and money. With so many local and national service providers to choose from, the process of finding the plumber for your project can seem intimidating.

As with any contractor you hire, there are a few things to consider before hiring a plumber. Learn more about the basic qualifications a plumber needs to get the job done as well as questions to ask to ensure you’re choosing the right professional for your needs.

Plumber Qualifications

Plumbing issues require quick action before you run into more costly problems. Winter temperatures can cause water lines to freeze, leading to damage inside your home’s wall or ceilings. Backed-up sewer lines will render your toilet useless or, even worse, damage your floor or home’s foundation. These are just a couple of examples of why you should always have a plumber on your contact list.

However, how do you pick the best plumber, and how much will their services cost? A plumber’s fee is only one part of the equation when selecting a professional. Before you start asking for estimates, consider that a reputable plumber will have the following skills and qualifications.

Training

A college degree is not required in the plumbing industry. However, many plumbers learn the trade via apprenticeships or trade schools. Apprentices receive training under the guidance of a journeyman or a master plumber. There is coursework during the apprenticeship, and the programs usually take three to five years to complete.

Licensure

Plumbers are one the most regulated professions in the United States. Most states require plumbers to be licensed. Each state has its own set of licensing requirements and the government agency that issues the license varies from state to state. To obtain a license, a plumber must be experienced, receive ongoing training and stay up to date on current trends in the plumbing industry. A valid license means that the plumbing professional also carries state-mandated insurance and bonding. This ensures that your home is protected against any plumbing mishaps or damage incurred during the plumbing repair.

Insurance

A plumber’s general liability insurance protects the home or business owner from liability should the plumber accidentally damage the property, or injure themselves during the job. Before hiring a plumber, ask to view their proof of insurance. All plumbers should have enough liability insurance to cover accidents that may happen while on your property.

Some home insurance policies will cover plumbing issues the damage is caused by sudden and unexpected water damage from a broken pipe or other pipe malfunction. However, most policies exclude damages that are gradual, such as a slow, constant leak, as well as damage due to regional flooding.

Journeyperson vs. Non-Journeyperson

A journeyperson, also known as a journeyman, is an expert craftsperson that has completed an apprenticeship and passed the licensure exam required by the state. A journeyperson also carries a card of an occupational license. A non-journeyperson is an apprentice who is still in training or a plumber that has not obtained state licensing.

Master Plumber

These professionals work for five consistent years as a journeyman, have additional training and education and take another exam to receive this certification. The Master Plumber test ensures that Federal and state regulations, building codes and advanced plumbing skills are mastered. The certification does take more time and money, but it also ensures that plumber is highly qualified to do a variety of plumbing jobs. Master plumbers do charge more per hour because of their advanced skills and may be worth the extra cost for intricate work that requires a skilled hand.

Services a Plumber Offers

Plumbers install and maintain numerous types of piping systems found in residential and commercial properties. Typical responsibilities of a plumber depend on the particular project. All plumbers must follow blueprints, work with plumbing tools, have strong math skills and know what kinds of materials are required for each job. Fixing drains and toilets are only a portion of a plumber’s job. Here are some services that plumbers offer:

Sewer/water line replacement

Pipe repair and replacement

Dishwasher, washer and dryer installations

Drain cleaning

Garbage disposal services

Water heater repair services

Sewer/septic repair

Installation, inspection and replacement of fixtures

How to Hire a Plumber

The key to choosing a plumber is to research both national and local companies, read reviews, and ask for family and friends’ recommendations for reputable plumbers they have hired in the past. You can also research a plumber’s license and insurance information through your state’s Department of Labor or equivalent. Once you’ve narrowed down your choice, you can start with a phone interview and discuss topics like rates, qualifications and experience.

Questions to Ask a Plumber

Are you licensed and insured?

Do you charge an hourly or flat rate?

Could you provide references?

Are you experienced with this kind of job?

What are your payment expectations?

May I have an estimate in writing?

Choosing the Right Plumber

Although most professional plumbers can take care of your repair, you need to find one that is reliable and the best-suited for the job at hand. Here are some tips to help you pick the right one:

Check reviews and estimates from other homeowners in your area.

Research the company or person on the Better Business Bureau website.

Check out their competitors. Call other plumbers to get a free estimate if possible.

Ask plenty of questions. The more questions you ask, the more knowledge you’ll gain about the job’s specifics and whether you’re getting a reasonable quote.

Get the estimate in writing. A professional plumber will allow you to review the contract before agreeing to any terms.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Do plumbers give free estimates?

Many professional plumbers offer free estimates to customers when they come to assess the problem—before they start work.

What does the average plumber charge per hour?

Plumbers charge by the hour or by the job. Hourly rates will vary depending on where you live and whether the plumber is a journeyperson or master plumber. However, most do not charge hourly rates due to the many variables involved in plumbing work. Expect most plumbers to present a flat rate for the job. The national average for basic plumbing services costs between $130 and $150 per hour for basic repairs for faucets or toilets with minimal new parts. More intense repairs, such as installing new pipes, toilets, or showers, can cost upwards of $500 per job not including new material costs.

Do you pay plumbers upfront?

It is not recommended to pay upfront for plumbing services, and most professionals will not require it. Most plumbers will use a pay-as-you-go system, where a percentage is due after they finish different phases of the job or when the job is completed.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.