How To Hire A Land Surveyor: Checklist And Tips

You probably already know that when the time comes to build a new fence, you need to find a qualified fencing and decking contractor to do the work (unless you have the skills to DIY, that is). But, did you know that you might need to hire a land surveyor, too?

A land surveyor is someone with the important task of verifying property lines so that you don’t inadvertently build that fence in your neighbor’s yard. To make these verifications, surveyors go out into the field to search for original property markers on the land (these are usually underground and contain details about who originally surveyed the land).

They also do a lot of measurements and calculations around the property and the neighborhood at large. Plus, they search for and review city, county and state property records.

“We are building a story [of the property],” says Kevin Woeste, CEO of McSteen Land Surveyors in Wickliffe, Ohio. “…Our goal is to research to figure out how [the property] got to where it is today.”

A lot of the work that land surveyors do involves real estate transactions and commercial jobs, but not all. Though the specifics vary by state, chances are you will need an official review by a land surveyor before you do any improvements on, or changes to, your property that are even remotely close to the property line, like:

Adding on to your home

Installing a pool

Building the aforementioned new fence

Putting up an accessory dwelling unit

Subdividing or splitting the land

Selling a portion of your land to another person

The process of hiring someone to do this work might feel like a daunting task—especially if it is news to you that your (very rudimentary) plan to build a new fence requires their services. To help make this process a little easier, we spoke to Woeste about how to find a qualified land surveyor for your project, and what you need to know about hiring one.

Land Surveyor Qualifications

First of all, it is important to know that people don’t just fall into land surveying careers because they think it sounds fun or interesting. Becoming one requires a significant amount of time and a specific educational background, such as an associate’s or bachelor’s degree in surveying and geomatics. While states have differences, in general surveyors also have to:

Pass the National Council of Examiners for Engineering and Surveying exam

Get a license from any state they intend to work in

Work for four years under the supervision of an experienced/licensed surveyor

“It is an eight to nine year process to become a land surveyor,” says Woeste.

How to Hire a Land Surveyor

Now that you know about the educational and licensing requirements for land surveyors, you can start vetting individual prospects. As with any search for a contractor or service provider, trusted friends and colleagues are always the best place to start in terms of asking for recommendations.

Beyond that, Woeste suggests checking out your state’s land surveyor association website—many have searchable directories (this same website can also help verify the existence of land surveyor licenses).

In addition, you should also consider whether you want to hire an independent land surveyor or a larger company to do the work. Both options are fine, says Woeste, depending on your needs. An independent land surveyor, for example, might charge less, but they also might be too busy to take on your job anytime soon.

A land surveying company, on the other hand, may be able to get to you sooner—but their prices are probably higher based on the fact that they provide you with a whole team of people.

As for insurance, Woeste says it generally is not a requirement for land surveyors, although some choose to have it anyway. If they do, it is likely liability insurance or perhaps errors and omissions insurance.

Land Surveyor Red Flags

If the land surveyor you have in mind for your job doesn’t have a background like the one described above, you’re better off to find someone more qualified… You should also look out for any violations on their record (you can find this information on the state association website, as well). If they have any, be wary—especially if the violation calls into question their ability to do their job accurately and ethically.

Questions to Ask a Land Surveyor

Are you licensed?

Do you have insurance?

Do you have references?

What is your process like?

What is your timeline for my project?

What is in your contract?

How much do you charge?

What will I get when the job is complete?

Choosing the Right Land Surveyor

Their answers to these questions will help inform your decision, and naturally, the right answers are a little different for each homeowner. In any case, though, you should make sure the person has a license and good references, that their timeline meets your own and that their fees fit into your budget.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much do land surveyors charge?

Woeste says fees vary a lot from state to state—a $300 job in Texas may cost as much as $2,000 in Ohio. No matter what, though, you should expect to pay a flat fee per job. Plus, the contract should spell out all fees and incidentals in advance. In other words, the final bill should not bring any surprises.

What will my surveyor give me when the job is complete?

After the surveyor finishes surveying your land, you will receive a “plaque” (or map) of your property that contains the surveyor’s stamp and seal. The plaque is a legal document, meaning if your neighbor disputes something about the property line, you have the plaque as your defense.

My surveyor said he was here on Monday, but I only saw him in my yard for five minutes. What is the deal?

Surveyors need to do a lot of research around the property, not just on it, to get all the information they need. So, there is a good chance that their quest to determine the bounds of your property will take them a few blocks away (if not more).

