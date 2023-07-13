How to Harvest Tax Losses With Direct Indexing

In an article for ETFTrends, James Comtois discusses how direct indexing can help investors reduce their tax bill by harvesting tax losses which then can be used to offset capital gains in other accounts. The proceeds from these sales are used to make investments in assets with similar factor scores to ensure consistency with benchmarks.

However, tax-loss harvesting is not a strategy that can be used by investing in an ETF or a mutual fund. In fact, direct indexing is one of the main ways that investors can maximize tax-loss harvesting. This is because with direct indexing, investors own the actual components of an index. It also allows for greater customization as advisors or investors can choose to alter the holdings to suit their personal situation.

At regular intervals, the portfolio is scanned for tax-loss opportunities. By automating the process, it ensures that opportunities aren’t missed to lower an investors’ tax bill. Increasing the frequency of these scans also leads to more alpha. According to research, tax-loss harvesting can add between 20 to 100 basis points of performance.

Finsum: One of the main benefits of direct indexing is that it allows investors to reduce their tax liability while allowing investors to realize the benefits of index investing.

