How To Handle Taxes If You Received Unemployment Benefits In 2021

Unemployment benefits can be a financial lifeline when you lose a job, but you should know that the IRS considers them taxable income.

As such, you may need to have income taxes withheld from your benefits, make estimated payments, or create a plan for paying the amount you’ll owe when you file your federal income tax return.

How Are Unemployment Benefits Taxed?

Unemployment benefits are designed to replace a portion of your regular wages. As such, the IRS treats them like any other wages and taxes them at your ordinary income tax rate.

Whether you’ll actually owe taxes on unemployment benefits, and the rate you’ll pay, depends on your overall tax situation and tax bracket.

The state that paid your unemployment benefits should send you a Form 1099-G showing how much unemployment income you received and how much (if any) taxes it withheld.

In March 2021, the American Rescue Plan provided some relief for people who received unemployment benefits in 2020. Taxpayers with modified adjusted gross income (MAGI) under $150,000 could exclude up to $10,200 of unemployment benefits from their taxable income. For this exclusion, your MAGI is your adjusted gross income (AGI) minus your unemployment compensation.

Married couples filing joint returns and receiving unemployment compensation can exclude up to $20,400 in unemployment compensation, but their combined MAGI cannot exceed $150,000.

Read more: What Is Adjusted Gross Income (AGI)?

However, this unemployment tax break applied only to 2020 tax returns. So if you collected unemployment benefits in 2021, you should expect 100% of your benefits to be included in your taxable income when you file your 2021 tax return.

In March, when the American Rescue Plan passed, many people had already filed returns and paid taxes on all of their benefits. Fortunately, the IRS didn’t require taxpayers to file amended returns. It automatically sent unemployment tax refunds to eligible taxpayers who filed a tax return before the legislation was enacted.

How to Pay Federal Income Taxes on Unemployment Benefits

Perhaps the easiest way to pay taxes on unemployment compensation is to have federal income taxes withheld from your weekly payments. To have federal income taxes withheld, file Form W-4V with your state’s unemployment office to instruct them to withhold taxes.

If you request tax withholding, the state will withhold 10% of each payment—no other amounts or percentages are allowed.

Another option is to make estimated quarterly payments by mailing a check with Form 1040-ES or making a payment online via IRS Direct Pay. However, this option is fairly high maintenance compared to having tax withheld from your unemployment benefits.

First, you need to estimate the amount you’ll owe using your tax software or the worksheet accompanying Form 1040-ES. Then you need to make four quarterly payments, generally due April 15, June 15, September 15, and January 15 of the following year.

The final option is to wait until you file your tax return to see how much you’ll owe. However, this option can be risky because it can leave you with a large tax bill and underpayment penalties in April.

State Income Taxes on Unemployment Compensation

You may also need to pay state income taxes on your unemployment benefits. This is another tricky area because each state has different rules. Some states don’t have a state-level income tax, and others don’t tax unemployment benefits. Some tax unemployment benefits in full, and others impose taxes on only a portion of benefits.

If you live in one of the eight states that doesn’t have a state income tax (Alaska, Florida, Nevada, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Washington, and Wyoming), you don’t have to worry about paying state income taxes on your benefits. New Hampshire residents are also in the clear because the state only taxes interest and dividend income.

California, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Virginia don’t tax unemployment benefits, so residents in those states don’t have to worry about state-level withholding, either.

If you live in one of the other 37 states or the District of Columbia, check with your tax advisor or your state’s tax agency to find out how unemployment benefits are taxed. Those states should allow you to set up state withholding online when you apply for unemployment or at any point while you are receiving benefits.

