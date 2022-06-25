How to Get Your Teenager a Free Planet Fitness Summer Membership

School's out for the year, and summer break is here. Summer vacation can be an exciting time for kids and teens, but they may struggle with finding ways to fill all their free time. Working out at the gym is one activity that may appeal to your teen. Planet Fitness is offering free memberships to teens all summer long. Find out how to score a free membership.

Now that it's summer break, your teenager will be around the house more often. If they're already complaining about being bored and not having anything fun to do, you may want to find some activities for them to try.

Getting active through exercise is an excellent option because it's good for overall health and can improve your teen's mood. A gym membership can give your teen the tools they need to exercise whenever they want. But you don't have to pay for a gym membership this summer.

That's because Planet Fitness is offering free fitness passes to teens. This promotion can give your teen something to do and help you keep more money in your bank account.

Introducing the High School Summer Pass

If you have a Planet Fitness location in your community, you may want to sign your older kid up for a free High School Summer Pass.

The High School Summer Pass is available to teens ages 14 through 19. Teens can work out at no cost with this pass now through Aug. 31, 2022.

With this pass, they can use all cardio and strength equipment and take fitness classes. They can sign up for the free pass at any Planet Fitness location in the United States or Canada.

If your child is under 18, they'll need to sign up with a parent or guardian. Once enrolled, they can download the Planet Fitness app to get their High School Summer Pass digital key tag.

This is the perfect opportunity for your teen to work out regularly, develop a fun routine away from home, and it's free. They can work out on their own or have their friends join in.

Summertime free fun ideas for teens

Due to increased living costs around the country, many families are seeking free and low-cost activities for their kids and teens. If you're trying to keep extra costs to a minimum, you're not alone. Here are some additional summertime free fun ideas for your teen:

Volunteer to make a difference. Volunteering is an excellent option if your teen needs something to do and wants to help others.

Learn a new skill. If they are interested in learning a new skill or taking up a new hobby, summer break is the perfect time to do so. Look for free classes in your community or online resources.

Have campfire evenings. Spending time around a campfire is the perfect summertime activity that your teen can enjoy with friends.

Plan movie marathons. If your teen is a movie lover, they can plan movie marathons with friends and choose different movie themes each week. Watching movies at home is an affordable way to have fun.

Get a part-time gig. If your teen wants to work, a part-time gig could keep them busy during break. Plus, it can be rewarding for them to make their own money and they can learn essential personal finance skills.

Summer break is here, but that doesn't mean you have to spend extra money for your kids and teens to have an enjoyable vacation.

Get creative and take advantage of free and low-cost activities in your area. No matter how much money you spend, they'll have fun creating memories.

Check out these personal finance resources if you're looking for more ways to save money.

